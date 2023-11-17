BOKASSA – Neue Single „Let’s Storm The Capitol“ online

BOKASSA release new single + video “Let’s Storm The Capitol” – The new album “All Out Of Dreams” will be released on February 16th, 2024!

As the holidays approach, Bokassa releases the perfect soundtrack to get through this busiest and most passive-aggressive of seasons with their new song “Let’s Storm The Capitol” by BOKASSA.

“Let’s Storm the Capitol” is a melodic banger and a riff-heavy Trojan horse full of raw and energetic stoner punk.

The song illustrates how people tend to buy into other people’s thoughts and beliefs without really considering other paths or options. Why think for yourself when you can blindly follow others?

Singer Jørn comments:

“Let’s Storm the Capitol is a kind of satirical look at how rarely people form their own opinions, even if they may believe that. This makes them useful idiots for opportunists who exploit uninformed people to further their own ends.

The title of the song is also a reference to Neil Young’s Let’s Impeach the President from the mid-2000s, so you can’t accuse us of being particularly hip and trendy this time around.”

“Also, according to our drummer Olav’s mother, the song is the best we’ve ever done, which is quite an endorsement! For me the song is a musical melting pot, like most of our songs, consisting of a sort of Propagandhi-esque metal riff that leads into an Alkaline Trio-like chorus before transitioning into a cowbell groove ala KISS or Pantera. Vocally we were inspired by Rob Halford after supporting Judas Priest last year and sing extremely high, which could prove challenging as we are not metal gods.”

The official video for “Let’s Storm The Capitol” is available here:

The new album “All Out Of Dreams”, recorded by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, The Haunted, Halford) at Antfarm Studios in Denmark, will be released on February 16, 2024 via Indie Recordings.

With ten songs and 30 minutes of playing time, BOKASSA are as diverse as ever. The power trio offers everything from riffy stoner metal like in “Bradford Death Squadron” (which also features special guest Aaron Beam from stoner rockers Red Fang) to almost progressive skate punk in “No More Good Days”, 45 Seconds of metallic hardcore on “Everyone Fails In The End” to laid-back Izzy Stradlin bottleneck riffing on desert rocker “Gung Ho.” Fans got their first taste of the new music in June with the heavy hit “Garden Of Heathen”. A melody-driven stoner punk song that is unmistakably BOKASSA. The powerful drums, gentle riffs and catchy lyrics are further enhanced by guest vocals from New York hardcore legend Lou Koller (Sick Of It All) – the first time the group has featured guests on an album. The follow-up single, the stoner-punk title track “All Out Of Dreams,” is brimming with attitude and frustrated, angry pessimism.

In other words: the band is still up for mixing genres! In a time where everything sounds the same, it has always been important to BOKASSA that each record is sonically different from the last. For example, while their debut Divide & Conquer had a noisy soundscape and 2021’s Molotov Rocktail had a more playful, bombastic rock sound, All Out Of Dreams has a slightly rougher, more metallic sound. It was a conscious decision to have a snare drum sound reminiscent of ’90s metal, rock and punk ala Clutch, Helmet, Therapy? or The Vandals.

The album will be available in various formats: digital, CD digipack, magenta, black and purple vinyl with blue flecks. You can pre-order the album here.

BOKASSA summarize: “All Out Of Dreams is an album where the feeling of resignation is present in several tracks. Whether it’s about your own failure or whether you feel like the system has failed – perhaps due to failed government policy – or that you’ve just given up completely. The common denominator is that everyone you hear about in the lyrics has lost hope, which is also alluded to by the album’s title – All Out Of Dreams. However, the name of the album could also be seen as a direct allusion to our own career and the dream of our own private island in the Pacific. Unfortunately, the masses have yet to develop a good taste in music – so this dream is probably non-existent at the moment.”

All Out Of Dreams Trackliste:

The Ending Starts Today

Garden of Heathen (feat. Lou Koller)

Straight Edgelord

All Out Of Dreams

Bradford Death Squadron (feat. Aaron Beam)

Let’s Storm The Capitol

Everyone Fails In The End

Gung Ho

No More Good Days

Crush (All Heretics)

About BOKASSA

BOKASSA have made a name for themselves with their hard, melodic and catchy punk and stoner rock, even with their sensational debut album Divide & Conquer (2017). During the Worldwired tour with METALLICA (for which they were hand-selected by Lars Ulrich), the band released the critically acclaimed Crimson Riders (2019). The digital EP was released in 2020 Live At The BBC, taken from their BBC Radio 1 live session at London’s legendary Maida Vale Studio and nominated for a Norwegian Grammy for Breakthrough Of The Year. In 2021, BOKASSA won the Norwegian “Bendiksprisen” award and released their explosive third album Molotov Rocktail. The album immediately entered the Norwegian charts at number 18, making it their highest ranking to date. The album was highly praised by the international music press.

With extensive tours with bands like Mastodon, Baroness and Judas Priest and appearances at some of the biggest festivals in the world (Wacken, Hellfest, Download, Rockfest, Øya, Stavern, Tons of Rock and more), BOKASSA have the hearts of thousands of fans around the world conquered. With a new album on the horizon and a tour just completed in support of Therapy?, BOKASSA are taking no prisoners and showing no signs of fatigue…

BOKASSA are:

Jørn Kaarstad – Lead Vocals, Guitar

Bård Linga – Bass, Vocals

Olav Dowkes – Drums, Vocals

Band-Links:

The post BOKASSA – Neue Single „Let’s Storm The Capitol“ online appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

