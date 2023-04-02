Sweden/Stockholm-based artist Boko Yout has released a new single ‘TELEPROMPTER’ released from Hoopdiggas Recordings on March 31st!

Boko Yout is the name of multi-artist Paul Adamah from Örebro. He used to go by the name Khan-Ji, and after moving to Stockholm in 2017, he formed Tre60 with his brother Nebay Meles, gradually transitioning from hip-hop to rock. .

‘TELEPROMPTER’ is a song included in the EP “AS SEEN ON TV” released on May 12th.

An up-and-coming act advocating Afro grunge. I’ve been supporting Viagra Boys recently, and I’ve been wondering about their cool live performances.

“For me, TELEPROMPTER is about the stereotype of the ‘rich white man’ and his naive thoughts about privilege, capitalism and entrepreneurship – elbowing your way through life. It is written as a monologue in which the white man makes an attempt to feel compassion for the black man’s position in society. It all unfolds in a debate program on channel 03 of the Boko Communications/ABET TV network.” – Boko Yout

