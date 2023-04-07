Home Entertainment Bolivia exhausts its special drawing rights, according to IMF data
Entertainment

Bolivia exhausts its special drawing rights, according to IMF data

by admin
Bolivia exhausts its special drawing rights, according to IMF data

Bolivia has practically exhausted its Special drawing rights (YOU) part International Monetary Fundwhich aggravates the currency crisis in one of the poorest countries in Latin America.

According to IMF data as of March 31, the country only had 39.09 million SDRs, reserve assets that function as an overdraft and are not subject to conditions. That equates to about $53 million.less than 10% of your allocation and a fraction of the Funds available at the beginning of this year.

It is another red flag for Bolivia, where its few remaining foreign currency reserves are locked up in gold that the government is not authorized to convert into US dollars. The Central Bank stopped publishing reserve data at the beginning of Februarywhen they were around US$3.5 billion, of which US$2.6 billion was gold.

Bolivia: they restricted the purchase of dollars and large queues were generated at their central bank

Since then, two of the three main rating companies have cut Bolivia’s rating citing a confidence shock, and long lines have formed at the central bank to get the scarce foreign exchange.

According to Luis Gerardo Pratosenior economist at Torino Capital in Caracasthe outlook is worrying because there is a crisis of confidence in the government’s ability to sustain the exchange rate.

Stocks have been falling since they peaked ate US$15.5 billion in 2014as the government burns cash to maintain an 11-year-old fixed exchange rate regime.

As the crisis deepens, money managers have been dumping the Andean nation’s bonds at a record pace, making them the worst emerging market stocks this year, according to a Bloomberg index.

See also  Helbiz puts the arrow, here are the new scooters for Milan

The Government can still resort to multilateral organizations, Prato said. The authorities could raise short-term rates for local dollar deposits or pass a controversial law to convert gold reserves into cash, although a proposal to allow it failed to advance in Congress two weeks ago.

You may also like

You may also like

great goal and expulsion in the draw for...

Elections 2023: Agustín Rossi affirmed that there will...

Bonus: Focusrite Makes Midnight and Scarlett Plugin Bundles...

Chilean tourist died when his car overturned in...

Kilohearts 2.1 update adds particle generators to Phase...

The Belgrano Reserve thrashed and is fourth

WOW!DRAGON participated in TOY HEART EXPO Beijing International...

Rental Law: what could happen to current contracts...

DJ White Shadow KRK GoAux ΪҵŸ

Las Grutas kicks off with outdoor cooking classes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy