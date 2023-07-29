Boluarte apologized for the victims of the repression of the protests

The Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, apologized yesterday for the deaths produced during the repression of social protests in recent months and raised the signing of a reconciliation pact.

“With deep and painful consternation, I apologize, on behalf of the State, to the relatives of all the deceased, civilians, police and military, and also to the wounded,” said the president during her message to the Nation for the National Holidays of Peru, given yesterday before the National Parliament.

Likewise, the president stressed her commitment “to completely clear me and cooperate with the work that, in accordance with the law, the Public Ministry is carrying out” and announced that her government will comply with the recommendations of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on the matter.

“I extend my hand and propose to sign a reconciliation pact, a pact for life, for peace, for justice, for equality,” said Boluarte. Said commitment is drawn up “for peace, for justice and for equality” in the country, he added.

In this forum, he said, “all social sectors will be incorporated, in order to discuss their flags, the social agenda and the political reforms that are pending in our country.”

Compensation for the bereaved and injured. Regarding the consequences of the aforementioned protests, he said that “61 civilians died, 49 in direct confrontations with the forces of order and 11 in the course of roadblocks.” To them are added a policeman and six deceased soldiers.

Regarding this point, the Head of State highlighted the delivery of comprehensive aid in favor of the relatives and those injured in said mobilizations. She recalled that, through the Ministry of Justice, economic benefits were delivered to 11 relatives of 63 deceased people.

“Also, 155 people who suffered serious injuries have received exceptional financial support,” he reported.

The president also realized that the wave of protests generated significant economic damage to infrastructure.

Narco. In another section of her message, Dina Boluarte announced: “The fight against drug trafficking is now incorporated into the central agenda of my office.”

“We will confront organized crime and related crimes generated by drug trafficking. For this, we will produce new eradication goals and we will increase the budget for integral and sustainable alternative development, ”said the executive during her message to the Nation for the commemoration of the 202 years of independence of Peru.

The president highlighted the work of the Armed Forces “who contribute to the fight against the so-called illegal economies that drive crime, such as illicit drug trafficking, mining and illegal logging.”

To face these threats, the Peruvian president announced that “a radar plane and a radar system will be acquired that will allow the location of illegal vessels, as well as illegal planes that violate our territory.”

