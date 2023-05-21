Bomb threat on an Aerolíneas Argentinas plane that was about to leave for Miami

A bomb threat altered the usual movement at Ezeiza Airport this Sunday: A telephone call reported the alleged placement of an explosive device on the Aerolíneas Argentinas flight that had to leave at 7:30 am bound for Miami.

Sources from the air terminal reported that the threat was received in the flight AR 1304a service that was going to fulfill a Airbus 330-200so that the call activated the obligatory security protocol that must be followed in these cases.

The flight to the United States was supposed to leave at 7:30, and after the threat, the passengers and crew were loweredso that the corresponding security teams carried out the rigorous reviews.

As indicated, the call alerting the planting of a bomb on that plane was received on a telephone used by personnel on the ground, who notified the Airport Security Police.

The authorities of the air station and the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) were also informed of the threat. The aircraft is currently in the Zulu Victor Hotel sector of the airport, and the arrival of PSA specialists is awaited to complete the inspection in the most complex sectors of the Airbus 330-200.

According to the company Aerolíneas Argentinas, A total of 270 passengers and 12 crew members were traveling on the flight.

News in development…