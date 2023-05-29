Bomb threat to an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight: a flight attendant was arrested

This Sunday, the Airport Security Police (PSA) stopped a flight attendant of Aerolíneas Argentinas for the bomb threat directed at a flight of the state company bound for Miami, United States. As a result of the alert, the plane had to be evacuated and the takeoff was delayed several hours later than expected.

The information was known after an operation carried out within the framework of the cause that is in the hands of the Federal Court 1 of Lomas de Zamorain charge of Federico Villena, and that investigates a alleged love affair between the detainee and one of the passengers who was on board the plane, according to judicial sources explained to Infobae.

The threat in question occurred a week ago, when the airline’s staff received an audio message in which a woman claimed that she had planted explosives inside the aircraft that had not yet departed from Ezeiza International Airport.

“Tell the captain that we planted three bombs in Miami. Let him stop messing with politics and check the plane because they are going to fly into a thousand pieces”warned a young woman with a distorted voice. Consequently, flight AR1304 had to be evacuated, delaying the departure of all the passengers, some 270, and the 12 crew members.

Thereafter, the PSA officers inspected the aircraft for hours, although they did not find any suspicious artifacts. Subsequently, the aircraft was inspected by the Special Group for the Control of Explosives and Special Weapons (GEDEX).

The firefighters and health personnel from the airport also participated in the operation in which scanners and cynotechnic equipment were used. However, the result was negative for each and every one of the controls and procedures carried out.

After several hours of delay, the passengers and crew members of the flight were notified to take their luggage again and dispatch it again to proceed to takeoff. In this sense, from Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 they clarified that the rest of the flights operated normally.

A similar situation recently occurred at the Buenos Aires metropolitan airport, after a passenger on an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight bound for Tucumán announced out loud that he was carrying a bomb. The subject was immediately subdued and the corresponding operation was implemented.

