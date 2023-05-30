Bomb threat: who is the flight attendant that cost Aerolíneas Argentinas a million dollars?

This Tuesday he will declare Daniel Carbonethe 47-year-old stewardess who spread a bomb threat among his co-workers, in a flight to miami. The woman, who has worked for the flag company for 25 years and is believed to was motivated by a separation with a crew member of the planefaces charges of public bullying, disruption of public services y aggravated duress.

The flight AR1304 Ezeiza-Miami, which carried 270 passengers and 12 crew members, was scheduled to depart at 7:35 on Sunday. However, the pilot and other employees of Aerolíneas Argentinas received an audio: “Tell the captain that we planted three bombs on the Miami. Stop messing with politics and check the plane because they are going to fly into a thousand pieces“, threatened a distorted voice in the message from the flight attendant published by the newspaper Clarion.

Bomb threat to an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight: a flight attendant was arrested

It could be identified that the message came from the phone of Carbone’s 21-year-old daughterso that by arresting the stewardess, Justice also ordered the kidnapping of two phones at your home. In one of them, they also found online searches carried out on the same day of the threat, which They asked if the audios distorted by an app could be tracked.

As the investigation progresses, it is suspected that the true recipient of the threat was another crew member on board the flight to Miami: a cabin attendant with whom Carbone had had an affair. love bond for five yearswhich ended two months ago.

The arrest of Daniela Carbone

According to her peers, when the in-flight bomb threat became news, Daniela Carbone would have written in chat groups that she shares with her colleagues: “But what happened? you know?“.

The woman was arrested this Sunday, May 28, in Ezeiza, at the request of the federal judge Frederick Villenaby the Antiterrorist Operational Unit and Control of Activities that attempt against the Public Powers and the Constitutional Order of the Security Police.

He must testify this Tuesday in Lomas de Zamora, as an investigation, before federal judge Villena, who has the case under summary secrecy. She will face charges of public intimidation and disruption of public services and aggravated duress.

The Aerolíneas Argentinas plane that had received a bomb threat left for Miami

Investigation sources confirmed to the newspaper Clarion that there is “sufficient evidence” to accuse her of aggravated coercion of the pilot, since she threatened him stating that “He knew what school his daughters went to“.

Likewise, from Aerolíneas Argentinas it was communicated: “these are serious faults. Therefore, if the accusation and the crime are proven, the company will penalize the person investigated proportionally to the seriousness of the act”. Since the cost generated by the entire operationwith the evacuation of passengers and the rescheduling of the departure to Miami, completely replacing the catering on board, rose to a million dollarsit is assumed that Carbone will be farewell.

How was the evacuation operation?

Flight AR1304 was, in the first instance, isolated with the 270 passengers and crew of 12 workers on board. He was also transferred to a safe position, away from the rest of the airport operations, which were not affected.

Then the plane was evictedpeople began to descend with their hand luggage and the cellar was discharged. Immediately afterwards, the officers of the Airport Security Police they inspected the aircraft for hours, although they did not find any suspicious artifacts. Then the plane was inspected by the Special Group for the Control of Explosives and Special Weapons.

Bomb threat: how to act and how to detect explosives

The firefighters and health personnel from the airport also participated in the operation, in which scanners and cinotechnical equipment were usedthat is, dogs specialized in the detection of drugs and explosives.

However, the result was negative for each and every one of the controls and procedures carried out. The anti-bomb operation concluded around noon and, after several hours of delay, the passengers and crew members of the flight were notified to return to take their luggage and dispatch it, to proceed to the takeoff, which took place around 3:00 p.m.. There were complaints to company employees and security personnel over the lengthy operation.

ML / ED