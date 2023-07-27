Bono, an autobiography between music and words

Listen to the audio version of the article

When reading autobiographies one should not make judgments whatsoever. It is done in most cases as with friends who retrace the traces of their lives. You listen to them in silence. And Bono I can say that I have known him for many years. Metaphorically he means.

“Us Alone”

Growing up in Ireland in the 1970s, his temperament contains all the wild elements of the landscape from which he comes. Looking at America with the European imagination, in his own way, as David Lean, John Ford and Frank Capra had done before him, we find among the pages the inspirations from the totems of the characters of Kojak and Colombo. Paul, the boy from Dublin who thinks that over 27 for anyone who decides to become a singer is equivalent in a certain sense to having to expire like milk, displays the trademark of an Unforgettable Fire in plain sight as the leitmotif of a life shouted up to choke your voice. With this book, however, he chooses to give a lot of himself, the privilege of not being misunderstood, offering the codes for a correct version of his story. Telling about who stays and who left, despite us. “The Men and Women Who Fell to the Earth” (Surrender, p. 31)

The book is simply called Surrender, published in Italy by Mondadori. It’s broken into chapters titled like 40 of U2’s songs. The element that could somewhat disconcert the vision that fans of the frontman of the group have come to know as the man who is “hungry for air” lies precisely in the title: Surrender. But it is a feeling understood as an epic meaning. Freeing one’s conscience, sometimes indulging one’s own disturbance. Surrendering means finally letting go of yourself even to the passions by which you are devoured. Even when it comes to one of the fiercest; anger.

The long road home

Reading his life described at the beginning in a jagged manner, in a constant stream of consciousness, one gets the impression that he is an upgrade of Ulysses divided in half between Joyce’s and Homer’s man, even if sometimes you end up by believing that he would like to look more like the version that Dante had returned; a soul that is permanently lost, choosing never to return home. With this trip Bono turns, arriving at a personal declination of Ithaca, which leads him to show himself inexorably like Paul David Hewson. The story of those who have learned to survive the storm, even when we ourselves are often the storm. “If you are in the right place at the right time, you meet who you need to meet” (Surrender, p. 93).

Paul David Hewson, tells the People of Ireland. Of Iris, her mother, lost so soon that she becomes on stage without realizing it, the Muse who directs the route like the North Star. He realizes that he is addressing all her words to her, he sings for her. She talks about her father, with whom she has finally made peace. She sings of Ali, her wife of him as well as Eurydice who saved Orpheus from his own darkness and not the other way around.

