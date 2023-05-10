Home » Bonus: Ability Instruments wants to replace Kontakt with free Freetakt
Freetakt by Ability Instruments is intended to be a free alternative to Native Instruments Kontakt.

Kontakt has been the de facto standard for “canned sampling” for quite some time. It’s a paid instrument, but there are also countless free Kontakt libraries that you can use with the free version of the Kontakt Player plugin.

The last few years have seen promising new products like the Decent Sampler and LABS, but Kontakt as a sampling toolkit is just as irreplaceable.

Freetakt might not be a perfect replacement, but it looks like they’re trying. The goal of this free sampler instrument plug-in developed by Ability Instruments is to make high-quality instruments available to musicians of all stripes without breaking the bank.

Freetakt of course has all the features of an advanced sampler. It comes with many tools for sculpting sounds, powerful scripting capabilities, and effects for audio and MIDI.

The tool includes Live Stage 3, a sound library sampled from a Nord Stage 3 digital piano. Not a pianist, but think the sound of this library it contains is pretty good.

The tone of the piano itself is good for some types of music, and you can mix between traditional pianos and Rhodes.

Live Stage 3 can also be blended into the sound of a solid-state organ, or you can use it alone as an electric organ. The sound quality of the organ is also quite good and full of emotion.

Judging by this early release, Freetakt may have a great future as long as developers and sound designers buy in. The scripting tools in Freetakt are also useful for building more powerful instruments.

The effects included in this sampler are of equally good quality. You’ll probably use your own pedals most of the time, but the built-in tremolo, plate reverb, and delay are all good quality.

However, Freetakt is currently only available for Windows computers. And it can only be used as a VST2 plug-in.

free download:
https://abilityinstruments.com/

