Audiolatry has released a sound source for free: Retromania Lite, an 80s-themed sample sound source.

Audiolatry has released many excellent free products in the past year, including plug-ins such as Mel-Lofi, FunkBass and 808XD. The Retromania Lite they launched this time is a streamlined free version of the paid Retromania Retro Pop.

All Audiolatry sound sources adhere to the same concept: simple and simple. Retromania Lite focuses on sound design and easy-to-use GUI, ditching all unnecessary transition functions, which is also the quality of tools that users need.

Retromania Lite’s interface features a lovely 80s color scheme. From left to right, the interface provides five main functional sections, which are Envelope, Modulation, Chorus, Delay and Reverb. Below the interface are low-pass/high-pass filter cutoff frequency, portamento, Voice mode, velocity curve, MIDI velocity, and global gain and pan control functions.

The only difference between the free version of Retromania Lite and the full version of Retromania Retro Pop is that the free version has 12 presets, while the paid version has 125. Retromania Lite presets include bass, keyboards, strings and some nice synth sounds for almost every genre of music.

Retromania Lite presets:

BS Plucky Short

KY Beautiful Woman

KY Digi Orchestra

KY Happy Keys

KY Neo Piano

KY Synthetic Strings

LD Axe Leff

LD Cool Vibes

LD Juniper Lead

LD Pop Hymn

LD Tale Flutey

PD Love Strings

Retromania Lite is now free to download, and if you want to upgrade to Retromania Retro Pop in the future, you only need to spend the introductory price of $10, the original price is $20.

Retromania Lite supports 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, and the plug-in formats are AU, VST and VST3.

Get it for free: https://www.audiolatry.com/retromania-lite/

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/Bfuhl1DFRs4)