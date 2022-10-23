Home Entertainment Bonus: Comp 76 free compressor plugin that emulates the MXR Dyna Comp
Entertainment

Bonus: Comp 76 free compressor plugin that emulates the MXR Dyna Comp

by admin
Bonus: Comp 76 free compressor plugin that emulates the MXR Dyna Comp

Fazertone releases its first plug-in for free: Comp 76, a compressor plug-in that emulates the legendary hardware MXR Dyna Comp.

The 1970s were supposed to be the most productive period of classic effects ever, so instead of spending ten hours tinkering with compressor attack, release and compression ratios, try the power of the classics. The MXR Dyna Comp hardware emulated by the Comp 76 is a time-tested classic effects hardware perfect for guitar and bass.

The Comp 76 uses neural network technology to provide an analog envelope follower and saturation of the original circuit. Adjust the sensitivity and volume of the compression to your liking, and you can easily get the effect you want. Boost the sensitivity of the Comp 76 for gorgeous long sustain and punchy attack.

Comp 76 supports 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, supports M1 processors, and the plug-in formats are VST3 and AU.

Free download: https://www.fazertone.com/plugin/comp76

See also  The second season of "Daily Life of Literature" opens the window for writers to see things-Hong Kong Bauhinia Net

You may also like

48-year-old Wu Nara appeared on the show like...

Fighting Comic “Blade Tooth” Will Pay Tribute to...

Odie’s ex-wife and actor rumored that the license...

Cyberpunk pioneer Tom Maddox dead. He was among...

Morning News｜”Ragnarok” has more enemy types, and the...

“Sonic: Unknown Frontier” has completed the development and...

⸣Kontakt Player The Real Piano žʿɫ

‘Black Adam’ Review: Heroes in a Gray Area...

“My Police” releases a special feature that goes...

The fifth season of “The Crown” officially announced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy