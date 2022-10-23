Fazertone releases its first plug-in for free: Comp 76, a compressor plug-in that emulates the legendary hardware MXR Dyna Comp.

The 1970s were supposed to be the most productive period of classic effects ever, so instead of spending ten hours tinkering with compressor attack, release and compression ratios, try the power of the classics. The MXR Dyna Comp hardware emulated by the Comp 76 is a time-tested classic effects hardware perfect for guitar and bass.

The Comp 76 uses neural network technology to provide an analog envelope follower and saturation of the original circuit. Adjust the sensitivity and volume of the compression to your liking, and you can easily get the effect you want. Boost the sensitivity of the Comp 76 for gorgeous long sustain and punchy attack.

Comp 76 supports 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, supports M1 processors, and the plug-in formats are VST3 and AU.

Free download: https://www.fazertone.com/plugin/comp76