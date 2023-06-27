Home » Bonus: Daniel Gergely is giving away a free Diffuse reverb/delay plug-in
Entertainment

Bonus: Daniel Gergely is giving away a free Diffuse reverb/delay plug-in

by admin

Daniel Gergely presents a reverb: Diffuse, a plug-in that combines reverb and delay to provide a lot of room for sound design.

Diffuse is much more than a simple reverb or delay, it can indeed play both roles, but using Diffuse as a simple reverb greatly underestimates its potential. The developers call it an amalgamation of delay, reverb, tremolo, octave, vibrato, modulation, freeze and filter.

Diffuse’s interface is clean and simple, with a huge XY control pad in the center of the interface as the main way to interact with the various effects in Diffuse. Users can automate the X and Y parameters of the control board, which can be modulated to very strange effects.

Users can also adjust the timing, animation, and intensity of each unique seed, and Diffuse has randomly generated seed configurations with various effects included in the plugin. Diffuse can generate some mysterious and strange effects by only adjusting a few parameters, and of course it also has a calmer sound effect. But boldly experimenting with the Diffuse plug-in will bring users a lot of sonic fun.

Diffuse features:

Blend Delay, Reverse, Reverb, Freeze, Filter, Modulation, Tremolo, Octave into one
Each seed produces a unique configuration of built-in effects and modulators
XY control pad for convenient modulation of various sounds
Provides a delay time of up to 2 seconds (can be synchronized to engineering speed)
All parameters support automation
Built-in help tooltips

Diffuse adopts the method of payment as you like, users can pay any amount, enter zero to get the plug-in for free.

Diffuse supports 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, and the plug-in formats are VST3 and AU.

See also  Zhang Zetian Su Yan appeared on the scene to celebrate his 28th birthday. Didn't see her husband Liu Qiangdong? (Photos) | Yang Tianzi and Zhang Ziyi | Social Status

Obtained from the official website: https://daniel-gergely.itch.io/diffuse

Please watch the demonstration video (original video address: https://youtu.be/HM94z9F7_s0)

You may also like

Jingyu’s first Songhua River Music Festival announces that...

Brunello Cucinelli: «Thus we will rebuild Castelluccio di...

Tolosa Paz was hurt by what happened with...

“The Voice” officially announced the new lineup of...

Loyalty pays. So Locauto “pushes” the rental

Larreta launched a campaign spot with an ironic...

Cinthia Fernández said that she was offered to...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

Enarsa will allocate the transportation income for 15...

Anibal Fernández lines up behind Sergio Massa: “Who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy