Home Entertainment Bonus: Ear Candy Technologies is giving away a free three-pack of Zafiro, Ruby, and Esmeralda
Entertainment

Bonus: Ear Candy Technologies is giving away a free three-pack of Zafiro, Ruby, and Esmeralda

by admin
Bonus: Ear Candy Technologies is giving away a free three-pack of Zafiro, Ruby, and Esmeralda

Bonus: Ear Candy Technologies is giving away a free three-pack of Zafiro, Ruby, and Esmeralda

Ear Candy Technologies provides you with three free VST plugins for macOS and Windows.

The first of the three plugins is Sapphirea multi-effects plug-in designed to turn mundane sounds into something otherworldly.

Ear Candy’s website has some demos showing the effect of this shift on various sound sources.

Zafiro has an LFO that oscillates between 0 and 10Hz, providing square, sawtooth, triangle and sine waves, as well as two primitive waveforms.

The Distortion section provides bit corruption, overdrive, and multiband/amplitude distortion.

Next is Rubywhich is a versatile delay plug-in with a 16-step sequencer.

16 steps, referring to a delay of 16 repetitions, is a favorite feature. You can toggle repeats (steps) on/off and even change their pitch, just like you would with a normal step sequencer.

Ruby allows you to freely decide the delay time or synchronization with your project’s BPM.

Ruby also has a vibrato section with 6 different waveforms and adjustable panning.

For free delay plugins, Ruby looks more creative than many.

The last of the three free plugins is Esmeraldawhich is an easy-to-use reverberator with binaural modules.

At the heart of Esmeralda is a direct reverb, offering four distinct spaces and four material choices.

The binaural module has a 360° azimuth slider that allows you to find the perfect spatial balance.

Synthesis mode (Sintético) provides an additional reverb option; a combination of Schroeder’s algorithm and convolution.

Their GUIs are reminiscent of elements from Tron, or some old sci-fi movies and computer screens.

See also  “Dante for our luck”, a singular short film on the Divine Comedy at the Diana Cinema in Savona

You can download all three plugins for free from the Ear Candy website or Plugin Boutique.

All three plugins are available in 64-bit AU, VST, VST3, AAX formats for macOS (10.10 or later, Intel/M1 support) and Windows (7 or later).

free download:
https://earcandytech.com/plugins#download

You may also like

“Agarwood is like a crumb of agarwood” is...

Thousand Value Training Combat Armor Series Marvel Comics...

Bonus: SampleScience is giving away free sitar sampled...

iQIYI’s “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” released the...

“Bones and All”, Guadagnino shakes up the Venice...

Night Reading | May you have no regrets...

The reason why Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying...

The reputation of the movie “The One Who...

Geneva hosts the Watch Days, a widespread fair...

Hui Yinghong said that she wanted to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy