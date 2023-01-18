Fanan Team released a synthesizer for free: Quentin, a polyphonic groove synthesizer.

Quentin is a hybrid subtractive synthesizer that provides 3 completely independent oscillators, as well as two deformable wavetables (wavetable + Pad oscillator), character engine, Unison engine, analog dirt engine, 11 kinds of filters, each Each wavetable comes with equalization and modulation envelope functions.

Quentin’s arpeggiators are based on the 999’s built-in seeded groove arpeggiator, providing a flexible 32-step and 9 BPM-driven LFO that recognizes played chords and delivers arpeggiated MIDI notes based on trigger keys.

Quentin features:

Provides 3 independent oscillators

Each oscillator is divided into two parts, namely traditional wavetable and Pad

Each oscillator provides independent filter, equalizer and other modulation functions

Built-in chord arpeggiator

Motorized LFO provides 9 LFOs

6 built-in effects, each oscillator can be controlled individually

Mono mode provides portamento function

Resizable GUI size

Quentin can be downloaded for free now, the plug-in supports Windows system, and the plug-in format is VST.

Free download: https://www.fananteampro.com/quentin