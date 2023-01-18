Bonus: Foundations Emotive Choir, a free chorus library for Kontakt Player from Heavyocity
Heavyocity Media presents the latest addition to the Kontakt Player-based Foundations series of free virtual instruments.
Introducing powerful dynamics to vocals, Emotive Choir features ever-evolving sustain vowels and textures, paired with Heavyocity’s signature sound design techniques, all packed into a highly customizable interface. It aims to be an instant mood-setter and a valuable addition to your soundtrack toolbox.
Ari Winters, Creative Director/Senior Partner at Heavyocity said:
“Our new FOUNDATIONS series was created to introduce all music makers to the dynamic world of film sound.” “We want to provide the professional-quality foundational instruments to inspire your next film, TV and game soundtrack.”
Emotive Choir is available for playback and sound shaping via the full version of Kontakt 6 or the free Kontakt 6 Player.
free download:
https://heavyocity.com/product/emotive-choir/