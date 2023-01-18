Heavyocity Media presents the latest addition to the Kontakt Player-based Foundations series of free virtual instruments.

Introducing powerful dynamics to vocals, Emotive Choir features ever-evolving sustain vowels and textures, paired with Heavyocity’s signature sound design techniques, all packed into a highly customizable interface. It aims to be an instant mood-setter and a valuable addition to your soundtrack toolbox.

Ari Winters, Creative Director/Senior Partner at Heavyocity said:

“Our new FOUNDATIONS series was created to introduce all music makers to the dynamic world of film sound.” “We want to provide the professional-quality foundational instruments to inspire your next film, TV and game soundtrack.”

Emotive Choir is available for playback and sound shaping via the full version of Kontakt 6 or the free Kontakt 6 Player.

free download:

https://heavyocity.com/product/emotive-choir/