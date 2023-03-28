Home Entertainment Bonus: Free download of Studio Trap Scorpion sample pack for a limited time- midifan: We focus on computer music
Entertainment

by admin
VST Alarm has announced yet another limited-time bonus, giving you a free download of Studio Trap’s Scorpion sample pack for the next few weeks.

Studio Trap has launched a futuristic trap sample pack, Scorpion, which contains 20 melodic layered loops in the style of Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Yeat and more.

This sample pack has everything you need to bring your modern trap productions a collection of cutting-edge sounds that can take your beat-making to new heights.

This royalty-free music sample pack contains a total of 20 key- and tempo-labeled melodic loops and 30 MIDI loops. Originally priced at $19.99, Scorpion is free until April 25, 2023.

Get it for free:
https://vstalarm.com/?wpam_id=3

