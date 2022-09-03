As the name suggests, ML Drums Free is free to download, but you can also choose to pay to expand your drum set.

The initial download includes 8 sets of free components, including:

Kick T SCWB B91A 22″x16″

Snare T SCWB Mid 14″x5.5″

Tom T SCWB 12″x8″

Floor Tom T SCWB 14″x12″

Hihat S AX Stage 14″

Ride S HH Rock 22″

Crash S AX 18″

China S HX 20″

ML Sound Lab has spent almost two years developing what they hope will be the most straightforward virtual drum sampler for beginners, hobbyists and professionals alike.

To achieve this, the ML Sound Lab needed some common questions, the first of which was to create a consistently authentic sound.

The ML drum engine provides realistic round-robin by combining desired velocity layers and samples. However, with some virtual drum engines, the realism comes and goes when transitioning from one style/feel to another.

With ML Drums, you can use MIDI velocity to avoid unreal volume changes and place samples from real drums on a real volume curve.

ML Drums Free comes with some ready-made presets and a mixer that you can easily adjust when needed. Each mixer channel has a purpose-specific three-band EQ. The mixer also features purpose-built single-knob compressors for kick, snare, tom, room, and main channels.

Another handy feature is the built-in reverb.

In addition to creating realistic sounds, the goal of ML Drums is to make processes like multi-output routing in a DAW less tedious, a common problem with many drum samplers.

The first drum kit (ML Drums Essentials) was priced at €39.99 and is now on sale for €29.99.

ML Drums Free is available for macOS and Windows and supports AU, VST and AAX Native format plugins.

free download:

https://ml-sound-lab.com/pages/ml-drums