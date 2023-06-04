Bonus: Free Saxophone Explorations for Kontakt Player

Sonixinema releases a free bonus Saxophone – Explorations, a free saxophone sample library for Kontakt Player.

Saxophone Explorations is the latest offering from Sonixinema, and it’s a free version that lets you “taste” their products to whet your appetite. As a sound library for the free Kontakt Player, both Windows and macOS are well supported.

Saxophone Explorations is a product that is distinctly different from regular sound libraries. The samples were collected with the help of Jay Reynolds, a saxophonist and modular FX enthusiast, and it’s quite a combination.

This free library features subtone vibrato, but there are other trick sounds if you opt for the premium version.

It must be admitted that these vibratos may be difficult to use in the composition, but they are also useful. After all, a lot of things can sound good with delay and reverb.

free download:

https://sonixinema.com/collections/freebies/products/saxophone-explorations-freebie