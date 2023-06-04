Home » Bonus: Free Saxophone Explorations for Kontakt Player
Entertainment

Bonus: Free Saxophone Explorations for Kontakt Player

by admin
Bonus: Free Saxophone Explorations for Kontakt Player

Bonus: Free Saxophone Explorations for Kontakt Player

Sonixinema releases a free bonus Saxophone – Explorations, a free saxophone sample library for Kontakt Player.

Saxophone Explorations is the latest offering from Sonixinema, and it’s a free version that lets you “taste” their products to whet your appetite. As a sound library for the free Kontakt Player, both Windows and macOS are well supported.

Saxophone Explorations is a product that is distinctly different from regular sound libraries. The samples were collected with the help of Jay Reynolds, a saxophonist and modular FX enthusiast, and it’s quite a combination.

This free library features subtone vibrato, but there are other trick sounds if you opt for the premium version.

It must be admitted that these vibratos may be difficult to use in the composition, but they are also useful. After all, a lot of things can sound good with delay and reverb.

free download:
https://sonixinema.com/collections/freebies/products/saxophone-explorations-freebie

See also  "Breaking Bad" producer: tried to develop a TV series adaptation game-American TV-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

13 CASACOR Goiás 2023 dining rooms to inspire...

Connections World Japan, an immersion in ancient culture

what it is and 7 tips on how...

Cozy decor for winter | OMAN

Quick barbecue sauce to make right now!

Gol decorates a Boeing 737-800 in honor of...

Neymar says goodbye to Messi at PSG: ‘It...

Chronicles of private life – and family justice

Installation by the Campana brothers brings a dreamlike...

Benedictine Oblation of Father Piotr — Benedictine Nuns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy