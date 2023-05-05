Bonus: Free Yamaha CS-80 emulation plug-in JS80P download

Attila M. Magyar has released JS80P, a free and open source Yamaha CS-80 synthesizer emulation plug-in in VST and FST formats for Windows and Linux.

JS80P comes from developer Attila M. Magyar, and you can download it for free through his GitHub page, as does the source code (provided under the terms of the GNU General Public License Version 3).

The JS80P is a two-oscillator synthesizer offering 10-wave and 16-note polyphony.

Featured waveforms are Sine, Ramp, Soft Ramp, Anti-Saw, Soft Anti-Saw, Triangle, Soft Triangle, Square, Soft Square, and Custom Waveforms.

Each oscillator has two filters and a custom waveform harmonic section. Multimode Filter provides 7 filter types:

Low Pass, High Pass, Band Pass, Notch, Bell (Peak), Low Shelf and High Shelf.

The custom waveform harmonics section, which lets you add and mix 1-10th harmonics, is a nice addition.

Other noteworthy features/functions include portamento, waveform folding, amplitude modulation, frequency modulation, and phase modulation.

While the interface may seem overwhelming, everything is effortless and neatly arranged on five main tabs: Synths, Effects, Controllers, Envelopes and LFOs.

The Effects tab features built-in Overdrive, Distortion, Stereo Echo/Reverb, and two additional filters. There are also 6 envelopes and 8 LFOs at your disposal.

The JS80P is inspired by the Yamaha CS-80, a representative analog synthesizer produced in the late 1970s.

The CS-80 isn’t everyone’s ideal synth, partly because it’s too big and heavy, but it offers some signature sounds, used by iconic musicians like Vangelis, Stevie Wonder, and Michael McDonald.

The plugin GUI looks old-school, but the control layout is intuitive.

As you can tell from these three names, the CS-80’s sound suits a variety of styles, from esoteric movie soundtracks to keyboard-focused broadcast-friendly pop.

free download:

https://github.com/attilammagyar/js80p