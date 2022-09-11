Heavyocity has released FOUNDATIONS – Synth Bass, a free Kontakt sound library containing a variety of sampled analog bass sounds.

Synth Bass is the latest addition to Heaviocity’s FOUNDATIONS library series. Its focus on analog synthesis is a bit surprising since their previous offerings were geared towards acoustic and orchestral instruments.

FOUNDATIONS | Synth Bass features the thick sound of analog synthesizers with layers of professional, growling sound design, all put into a highly customizable interface – FOUNDATIONS | Synth Bass provides a basic starting point, You can build your own sounds from the bottom up.

Programming analog synths is fun, but creating a sound from scratch takes time and skill.

Synth Bass is an excellent source for professionally crafting analog basses. Heavyocity has created a small and highly versatile bass built on top of two analog synth layers. It also includes 10 custom presets, giving you bass sounds that are immediately useful.

The user interface consists of four panels, each with a specific set of control parameters. The main panel lets you control the volume of the two available sound layers: bass and growl. The other three panels are the sequencer, envelope settings, and built-in effects (impact, delay, reverb) powered by the Kontakt engine.

Synth Bass can be downloaded for free from the Heaviocity website. This library can be loaded by the free Kontakt Player plugin and is of course fully compatible with the full version of Kontakt.

free download:

https://heavyocity.com/product/foundations-synth-bass/