Wotja 23 by Intermorphic is the latest version of a powerful and free generative music system that supports iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, Windows, Android and watchOS.

Use Wotja to create beautiful ambient music, MIDI, text and ideas, to experiment, or to relax with one-click flows. It is also an AU3/VST host application/plugin. Go Pro to do the max.

Major new features include WAE sampler player, hybrid embedding of audio files, 2/4 order filter options, Euclidean LFO, more templates and content, Schemas, redesigned user interface, and now each All platforms use a one-time purchase to unlock Wotja 23 “Pro”.

New features, functionality and improvements include:

WAE Sample Player: new modulable and polyphonic Tone Generator unit that can play Ogg and (generate) template file data (templates are “processed” into audio in memory before use); It supports (MIDI and controller) pitch shifting, direction inversion and several loop/play modes, as well as an optional built-in envelope.

WAE Filter Unit: New 2nd and 4th order filter types.

WAE LFO unit: New Euclidean LFO type: for modulation and Euclidean Patterns.

WAE R2XL FX unit: 10 new “go to” ABC Reverb presets (also includes ABC Reverb FX presets).

Mix files: Sample player source data (loaded through the WAE sample player unit) can be saved to mix files to share unique sound mixes.

Schemas (formerly Randomization Presets): Can now be edited in the Schema Editor, accessible from the Schema screen > Schema Actions button.

Documentation screen: On the Schemas screen, Schemas that are not contained within generate color-coded thumbnails of the Schemas.

Documents Screen: New Recordings screen to easily find/play recordings from your Wotja folder (saved).

Documents screen: new list view and fast loading of mixed documents.

Adding files: You can now edit the filename of a newly created file before saving it.

Music Mode: Greatly improved and simplified cell layout with tags and thumbnails, track mute/solo highlighting, and a new option to show specific columns in the grid button menu.

Music Mode: New “One Touch Trigger” track playback type for quick/easy playback of grids and live performances.

Music Mode: The template browser now supports directly loading units of audio (WAV, Ogg) and MIDI files from the Wotja folder (they no longer have to be Paks[zip文件]）。

Recording: New automatic and manual Ogg encoding (export .WAV files as .Ogg files for use in WAE sample player units).

Contains SF2: The new “UK Woodland Birds” has a lot of samples for the WAE wavetable unit.

Included Templates: New WJ23 Drones, WJ23 Basses, WJ23 Classic Polysynth, WJ23 Environments and Sample Player Resources includes many templates and Ogg samples.

Schemas: Two new settings, Environment Cells and Drone Cells, can control how many cells are filled into the relevant template.

Included Schemas: New “Environments 1” and “Drones 2”.

File type extensions: changed to .wotja_tp (templates), .wotja_al (albums), .wotja_ls (playlists), .wotja_sc (Schema), .wotja_sy (synth presets), and .wotja_fx (effect presets).

“V23 Play me.” mix: Showcasing some new templates and features.

The payment method is more reasonable: they have canceled the annual payment method of each platform for the Wotja 23 application (package); for those who want to use advanced functions, there is an option to unlock the “Pro” function, which is equivalent to the previous paid version.

Free download address for each platform: https://wotja.com/downloads/