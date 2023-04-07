Dynastia by Outobugi is a replica of OTT’s multiband compressor plug-in, featuring three independent up/down compression bands.

Dynastia, which the developers readily admit is yet another OTT fork. Like the popular multiband compressors, it features three independent up/down compression bands.

Dynastia differs from the Xfer-inspired in that it includes stereo width control, distortion and mid/side compression. Also, there are separate upper and lower thresholds and some nice dynamics processors with nice visual feedback on how the material is being affected.

Outobugi doesn’t try something new with typical processors, but it offers enough difference to make it worth downloading.

Currently the plugin is only compatible with Windows machines. The plug-in format is VST3. The developers did not say whether they intend to develop for Mac computers.

free download:

https://outobugi.com/#projects