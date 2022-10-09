Since the release of the Nord Wave 2 synthesizer, the official has continued to provide you with exclusive music packs to keep the tone of your piano always up to date, but many friends have been using the original preset tone, which inevitably wastes your hands the beast on the top.

Today, I will introduce these exclusive matching packages to you once and for all, with demos and download links, so that your Nord Wave 2 can keep the tone files synchronized with the world music masters. Remember to buy the piano to the NORD Jingdong flagship store, which has the most authoritative, comprehensive and most comprehensive Preferential policy support, four-year warranty and worry-free after-sales!

This article is divided into “上” and “下” sets, of which the “上” set has four groups, and the “Xia” set has three groups.

The first set of Brandon Coleman sound packs: click to download

Introducing: This is a co-branded sound pack for musicians. Brandon Coleman himself is a keyboardist/composer/producer from Los Angeles. He designed the Nord Wave 2 signature sound library including effect piano sounds, experimental soundscape sounds, film strings Musical sounds and vintage synth sounds, all improved upon the original Nord Wave 2 sounds.

Brandon said: “When you’re working on music, if you want to start with a sound that you’ve never used before and build on it, this set can help you, and that’s what I’ve built on.” To fully feel For the charm of the tone, be sure to assign the Morphs effect to the Mod Wheel and Aftertouch!

Voice demo:

The second set of DominiqueXavier sound packs: click to download

Introduction: American ace keyboard player Dominique Taplin stage name DominiqueXavier co-branded sound pack, these sounds are influenced by Funk, Trap and RnB music, he said: “When I’m working on sound design, ambience is the most important thing. When I listen to the sounds in this pack, I have different color vibes in my mind, I really like to make some dreamy sounds, I think such sounds can stimulate the imagination of the audience, and I I think Nord Wave 2 is a shortcut to achieve this effect. Hope these sounds inspire your creations too. ”

Voice demo:

The third set of Mr Klynik sound packs: Click to download

Introducing: Hollywood music producer Mr Klynik co-branded sound pack, created exclusively for Nord Wave 2. The 25 tones in the pack tend to be more supportive, like lush pads, hard brass, and more.

Javad “Mr Klynik” Day is a Los Angeles-born music producer and a famous arranger, who was formerly in Kanye

West), Ciara, Charlie Wilson, Chaka Khan, Prince, Stevie Wonder and the Backstreet Boys.

Voice demo:

The fourth group of SynthSei sounds: click to download

Description: Synth Sei (formerly Sean Alexander) is one of Boston’s musical geniuses. He played various musical instruments since he was a child, and found the meaning of his life in the music. This passion led him to study at the Boston Art Institute and the Berklee College of Music, majoring in composition.

SynthSei has worked with A-listers such as John P. Kee, Teddy Riley, Jordan Knight (NKOTB), Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), Teyana Taylor and Brian McKnight. At the same time, he also has a production company called SynthetikMind Productions LLC, which provides music production, recording and live performance services for global artists.

Voice demo:

SynthSei, a loyal Nord Wave 2 user, has this to say about the Wave 2: “The Nord Wave 2 is a guitar that I absolutely fell in love with as soon as I unboxed it, hooked it up and started playing. Vivid red body, great-feeling keybed, intuitive interaction, rich sound library plus warm and powerful sound.

I’m one of those creative tone-driven producers, and the Wave 2 gives me a wide variety of tone possibilities. Its modulation options and performance features are worthy additions to any live musician’s and sound designer’s arsenal.

I think the Wave 2 is already the ceiling of the Wave product line. I don’t know what kind of surprises the follow-up products can bring to us keyboardists and synth lovers, no matter what, you can always trust it anyway. NORD!”

Interested partners can refer to previous related articles.

About the Nord Wave 2 synth, review:

Introducing the Nord Wave 2 synthesizer:

About the Nord Wave 2 synthesizer, designed:

About the Nord Wave 2 synth, tutorial: