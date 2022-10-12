GreenWave is a dual oscillator subtractive virtual synth written in C++, designed to provide a back-to-basics yet flexible and modern software instrument that creates vivid sounds in a minimalist interface.
GreenWave features dual oscillators, each with over 10 waveforms, independent ADSR envelopes, and 16-voice polyphony. The filter section can cut and resonate frequencies, and has a built-in very simplified spectrum analyzer and oscilloscope. Also included are two dedicated ADSR modulation envelopes, waveform morphing, a full-featured LFO and a randomize tone button.
Please watch the demo video (Original video address: https://youtu.be/zetAYtuIJBk)
Features:
- Over ten handcrafted waveforms
- Up to 16 voices per oscillator (32 voices total)
- Each oscillator has an independent envelope control
- 2 fully functional LFOs
- LFO envelope (cooler than the so-called LFO delay on other synths)
- Built-in spectrum analyzer and oscilloscope
- Function-level waveform deformation
- 2 dedicated ADSR modulation envelopes
- random preset button
- No installer required, only for Windows systems
- Can run independently, supports VST3 plug-in format
Free download: https://replicat.itch.io/greenwave