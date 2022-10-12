GreenWave is a dual oscillator subtractive virtual synth written in C++, designed to provide a back-to-basics yet flexible and modern software instrument that creates vivid sounds in a minimalist interface.

GreenWave features dual oscillators, each with over 10 waveforms, independent ADSR envelopes, and 16-voice polyphony. The filter section can cut and resonate frequencies, and has a built-in very simplified spectrum analyzer and oscilloscope. Also included are two dedicated ADSR modulation envelopes, waveform morphing, a full-featured LFO and a randomize tone button.

Please watch the demo video (Original video address: https://youtu.be/zetAYtuIJBk)

Features:

Over ten handcrafted waveforms

Up to 16 voices per oscillator (32 voices total)

Each oscillator has an independent envelope control

2 fully functional LFOs

LFO envelope (cooler than the so-called LFO delay on other synths)

Built-in spectrum analyzer and oscilloscope

Function-level waveform deformation

2 dedicated ADSR modulation envelopes

random preset button

No installer required, only for Windows systems

Can run independently, supports VST3 plug-in format

Free download: https://replicat.itch.io/greenwave