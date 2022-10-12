Home Entertainment Bonus: RepliCat releases GreenWave, a minimalist 32-voice virtual synth
GreenWave is a dual oscillator subtractive virtual synth written in C++, designed to provide a back-to-basics yet flexible and modern software instrument that creates vivid sounds in a minimalist interface.

GreenWave features dual oscillators, each with over 10 waveforms, independent ADSR envelopes, and 16-voice polyphony. The filter section can cut and resonate frequencies, and has a built-in very simplified spectrum analyzer and oscilloscope. Also included are two dedicated ADSR modulation envelopes, waveform morphing, a full-featured LFO and a randomize tone button.

Please watch the demo video (Original video address: https://youtu.be/zetAYtuIJBk)

Features:

  • Over ten handcrafted waveforms
  • Up to 16 voices per oscillator (32 voices total)
  • Each oscillator has an independent envelope control
  • 2 fully functional LFOs
  • LFO envelope (cooler than the so-called LFO delay on other synths)
  • Built-in spectrum analyzer and oscilloscope
  • Function-level waveform deformation
  • 2 dedicated ADSR modulation envelopes
  • random preset button
  • No installer required, only for Windows systems
  • Can run independently, supports VST3 plug-in format

Free download: https://replicat.itch.io/greenwave

