Entertainment

by admin
SampleScience has released a new sample pack, a collection of drum samples and drum kits that will add a touch of vintage warmth to your productions.

This sample library features a variety of classic drum machine sounds, including punchy kicks, crisp snares, and rustling hi-hats, perfect for creating loose hip-hop beats, lo-fi pop, alternative techno, or anything in between. Each sample has been meticulously processed to capture the character and charm of classic hardware, ensuring your productions sound authentic and full of character.

Nu Lo-Fi Drums features

  • 47 drum samples.
  • 6 drum kits.
  • Stereo recording.
  • 24-bit 44.1 kHz Wav。
  • royalty free.

There is no actual pricing for this sample pack, and it adopts the method of “seeing and giving”. Of course, you can also get it for free without paying any money.

Obtain from the official website:
https://www.samplescience.info/2023/02/nu-lo-fi-drums.html

See also  2021 China's star-rated hotel industry market status and operating efficiency analysis industry operating efficiency has declined

÷ӽ ֪÷ʲô_йҾŻ

