Home Entertainment Bonus: SampleScience is giving away free sitar sampled instruments Sitar Renaissance – midifan: we focus on computer music
Entertainment

Bonus: SampleScience is giving away free sitar sampled instruments Sitar Renaissance – midifan: we focus on computer music

by admin
Bonus: SampleScience is giving away free sitar sampled instruments Sitar Renaissance – midifan: we focus on computer music

Sitar Renaissance is a virtual instrument based on a damaged and repaired recording of a satar plucked instrument.

They utilized a few techniques to make these sitar samples even better: spectral restoration, adaptive noise reduction, and manual re-tuning. The result is a unique instrument that has a character sound that is easy to use and blend into your mix.

Plugin version features:

  • Multi-sampled instruments.
  • 1 sample per note.
  • 多 LFO。
  • Room reverberation.
  • Low pass/high pass filter.
  • Low CPU usage.
  • Amplitude range control.
  • 3 Articulation modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.
  • Supports AU, VST3 and VST plug-in formats, macOS (supports Apple Silicon) and Windows

Decent Sampler 版：

The Decent Sampler version has the same sound as the plug-in version, but with different effects and sound shaping capabilities. Decent Sampler is a free sampler in VST/VST3/AAX/AU/AUv3 format, compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS. There is also a stand-alone version.

Contact 5/6 版：

The Kontakt version has an amplitude and filter ADSR and reverb. Kontakt 5/6 version requires Kontakt 5/6 full version. The latest update version is required.

Audio demo:

free download:

https://samplescience.gumroad.com/l/sitarrenaissance

See also  Director Lou Ye laughed in response to "Lanxin Theater" being criticized by commercial Gong Li after leaking spoilers_movie

You may also like

Thousand Value Training Combat Armor Series Marvel Comics...

iQIYI’s “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” released the...

“Bones and All”, Guadagnino shakes up the Venice...

Night Reading | May you have no regrets...

The reason why Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying...

The reputation of the movie “The One Who...

Geneva hosts the Watch Days, a widespread fair...

Hui Yinghong said that she wanted to be...

The new stage “New Earth” was launched, and...

The first hydrogen-powered water taxi in the Netherlands

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy