Sitar Renaissance is a virtual instrument based on a damaged and repaired recording of a satar plucked instrument.
They utilized a few techniques to make these sitar samples even better: spectral restoration, adaptive noise reduction, and manual re-tuning. The result is a unique instrument that has a character sound that is easy to use and blend into your mix.
Plugin version features:
- Multi-sampled instruments.
- 1 sample per note.
- 多 LFO。
- Room reverberation.
- Low pass/high pass filter.
- Low CPU usage.
- Amplitude range control.
- 3 Articulation modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.
- Supports AU, VST3 and VST plug-in formats, macOS (supports Apple Silicon) and Windows
Decent Sampler 版：
The Decent Sampler version has the same sound as the plug-in version, but with different effects and sound shaping capabilities. Decent Sampler is a free sampler in VST/VST3/AAX/AU/AUv3 format, compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS. There is also a stand-alone version.
Contact 5/6 版：
The Kontakt version has an amplitude and filter ADSR and reverb. Kontakt 5/6 version requires Kontakt 5/6 full version. The latest update version is required.
Audio demo:
free download:
https://samplescience.gumroad.com/l/sitarrenaissance