Sitar Renaissance is a virtual instrument based on a damaged and repaired recording of a satar plucked instrument.

They utilized a few techniques to make these sitar samples even better: spectral restoration, adaptive noise reduction, and manual re-tuning. The result is a unique instrument that has a character sound that is easy to use and blend into your mix.

Plugin version features:



Multi-sampled instruments.

1 sample per note.

多 LFO。

Room reverberation.

Low pass/high pass filter.

Low CPU usage.

Amplitude range control.

3 Articulation modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.

Supports AU, VST3 and VST plug-in formats, macOS (supports Apple Silicon) and Windows

Decent Sampler 版：

The Decent Sampler version has the same sound as the plug-in version, but with different effects and sound shaping capabilities. Decent Sampler is a free sampler in VST/VST3/AAX/AU/AUv3 format, compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS. There is also a stand-alone version.

Contact 5/6 版：

The Kontakt version has an amplitude and filter ADSR and reverb. Kontakt 5/6 version requires Kontakt 5/6 full version. The latest update version is required.

Audio demo:

free download:

https://samplescience.gumroad.com/l/sitarrenaissance

