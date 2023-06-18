Bonus: Sonixinema is giving away the flute Kontakt sample library Brute Flute Explorations

Sonixinema releases Brute Flute Explorations, a free flute sample library for Kontakt.

Brute Flute Explorations is a meticulous sample library recorded with the help of Gareth McIearnon. It is based on the flute. While the free version only has one trick from the large sound library, it’s still very useful.

The free version can use the plosive technique, as you can imagine, the kind of exaggerated and abrupt sound. This technique is generally limited in scope of use, but it is also suitable for various productions.

For those with an emphasis on sound design, this is great material for ambient humming or resampling into more disturbing synth bass. You can feed some samples into a particle machine and manipulate it like crazy to make stuff.

Brute Flute Explorations by Sonixinema has a fairly clean interface with good control over the sound itself. You’ll find standard ADSR, velocity controls, reverb, and approximation and detune controls.

Approximation is one of the more interesting controls and seems to be a combination of filtering and some other processing that can affect the overall timbre of the sound. ADSR can affect the filtering, amplitude and pitch of the sound.

Download: Brute Flute Explorations (Free version)

https://sonixinema.com/products/brute-flute-freebie

£149 for the full version, now £103.99 off for starters:

https://sonixinema.com/products/brute-flute