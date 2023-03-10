Spitfire Audio presents a new addition to the LABS series of free instrument libraries. Classic Synths comes with some iconic synth sounds.

A versatile toolbox of rare and iconic classic synthesizers, including the MOOG Minimoog, ARP Quadra, Sequential Pro-One, and Roland Juno 60. You can explore a range of choppy, choppy pads, characterful basses, and short, raucous plucks—all tweaked with onboard filter and reverb controls.

This library is free to download and use. It runs in the Spitfire Audio App, also free, for Windows and Mac (VST/VST3, AU and AAX).

Get it for free:

https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/classic-synths