Bonus: Spitfire Audio is giving away LABS: Obsolete Machines, a sampler instrument made with obsolete machines

Spitfire Audio releases LABS Obsolete Machines sample instruments. Based on a variety of hand-built and modified machines curated and created by electronics guru Sam Battle, aka Look Mum No Computer.

The instrument was recorded live at his museum in Kent, England. Digitalize your productions with the sounds of the GAMEBOY Megamachine, Sega MegaDrive synthesizers, and a gigantic 1000-oscillator Megadrone!

Its sound will take you on a digital journey through a museum of curious and handcrafted electronic voltage-driven monsters. Will take you on a “tour” of some of the UK’s most unique gizmos, instruments and computer-based machinery. It tells you that if you have a soldering iron and a determined attitude, you can develop new uses—reuse waste products and electronically redeem them from the scrap heap.

“That’s what’s going on inside me — a cranial orgasm in a dark museum. I’m not a collector, but I’m a curator now.”

—— Sam Battle (aka Look Mum No Computer)

features

preset

The Mega Drone.



A large, discordant buzzing sound.



Almost In Tune.



Tuned large hum that can be modulated for more oscillators.



Transcend.



Straight from Transcendent 2000 on the museum wall.



8Bit Blasts.



A classic array of 20 Gameboy DMGs, playing short notes.



A Wall Of Classics.



A classic array of 20 Gameboy DMGs that preserve tone.



From Rezzed.



Sega Mega machine, 12bit best FM synthesis, handcrafted by Sam.



Punk Mod.



Sega Mega machine, 12bit best FM synthesis, handcrafted by Sam.



Formant Bass.



A formant synthesizer, a DIY tool built by Sam himself.



Attic Dust.



A hand restored classic Univox from Sam’s collection.



Barely Functional.



A hand restored classic Univox from Sam’s collection.

control

i1 – facial expression.



i2 – Unison/Distortion/Dynamic.



O1 – Low pass/high pass filter.



O2 – Reverb.

free download:

https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/obsolete-machines