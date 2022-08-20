Home Entertainment Bonus: WA Production is giving away FREE Orchestral And Cinematic Sounds
by admin
WA Production has recently released a FREE Orchestral And Cinematic Sounds collection!

The company has prided itself on “providing professional audio samples” since 2014, and they make it “easy” for producers to make their best music.

FREE Orchestral And Cinematic Sounds contains 45 samples, including Hums, Emotional Expansion, and Loops. These samples are royalty free and available for any desired use!

Despite originating from classical music, orchestral instruments continue to be used in almost every genre of music, from ambient to the chart-topping 40.

Even last year’s chart-topping song “INDUSTRY BABY” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow featured a horn-shaped intro.

WA Productions’ Orchestral & Cinematic Sounds collection is divided into five categories: Humming, Bass Punch, Melodic Loop, Emotional Expansion, and Tonal Loop.

Each audio file is annotated by BPM and key so that producers can use it quickly and efficiently in any production.

Humming and Tonal Loops consist of chorus and string samples, reverb can be used in ambient music, and background in EDM.

This collection is also complemented by 10 melodic Loops and MIDI. The melody is already conceived, but the producer can easily use the MIDI notes and modify it to their liking if needed.

Add this free sample pack to your cart via the website link below. Enter your email and then check out with zero yuan to receive the download link!

download:
https://www.waproduction.com/sounds/view/free-orchestral-and-cinematic-sounds#a_aid=5d9df79b93b76

