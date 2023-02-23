“Book Club 2”

Sina Entertainment News February 23, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the comedy “Book Club 2” starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen was released. The poster will be released in North America on May 12.

The first part tells the story of four elderly girlfriends in their 60s who rejuvenate their Nth spring after reading “Fifty Shades of Grey” and fall into the romance of love. This time the story is set in Italy, and the sisters embark on an unforgettable exotic journey together. And when things go awry and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into the adventure of a lifetime.

The sequel also includes the return of the first director Bill Holderman, screenwriters Holderman & Erin Sims and actors Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Greg T. Nelson, etc., Giancarlo Giannini , Hugh Quasi, and Vincent Riott joined.

