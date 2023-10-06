Book Fair, Erin Doom speaks: “With me, young people will learn to get excited”

TURIN. Erin Doom stands out blonde and smiling in the crowd following the presentation of the triennial program of the Turin Book Fair. Her precise identity remains confidential, we know that her name is Matilde, she is from Emilia, she is about thirty years old and she studied law. She published her first novel by herself on Amazon with the resourcefulness that she also demonstrates in this short interview and which made it appreciated, as she says, by the director of the Turin event Annalena Benini who commissioned her to do so of the “Romance” section. Salani republished her first book and published two others to enormous success. The latest is titled “Stigma” and is the beginning of a saga.

How did your participation come about?

«I had never spoken to Benini before her phone call and when she contacted me I was very happy to meet her and get involved. She told me that she had seen my interview at Fazio’s and that she wanted to bring a breath of fresh air and youth to the Book Fair. Her request was to share my experience of the publishing world and in particular that linked to children.”

Have you already been to the Salon?

«Yes, when I wasn’t yet known I stayed out of my own event. However, this gave me the opportunity to see the Salon through the eyes of a reader. Being able to observe everything as an outsider was very edifying for me.”

Will you lead meetings with other young writers?

«Yes, my desire is to highlight the emotions of my generation. Young readers feel the need to recognize themselves through the feelings they experience while reading. An opportunity to understand that books are not repellent, but on the contrary opportunities for openness and growth.”

His first book is entitled “The maker of tears”, and it seems you spoke with Benini about these. Is that so?

«Of course, we agreed on the importance of tears and on the possibility of inviting authors who are particularly capable of moving the public, so as to open a gap between the world of books and that of young people».

