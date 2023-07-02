Book Review The Married Picture by Maggie O’Farrell: Trapped with No Way Out

When historical evidence is scant, conjecture can become literature. Lucrezia de’ Medici is a historical figure who lived a short life and left an equally brief record of her passage through the world. In The Married Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell resorts to the fecundity of conjecture to build a novel that is nothing more than a probable biography, the profile of a girl pretending to be a woman.

It is not the first time that O’Farrell uses history to make fiction. The international repercussion of Hamnet (Asteroid Books, 2020), his previous novel, showed that she owns a keen sensitivity to find in the past signs of an attractive story for the present. The author forges deep and attractive female characters with cold details, without falling into crude theoretical anachronisms.

The historical reference that opens El retrato de casada anticipates a story marked by tragedy. Lucrezia died in 1561 at the age of 16, one year after marrying Alfonso II d’Este, Duke of Ferrara. The medical causes of her death are anecdotal once rumors are known that she would have been murdered by her own husband.

The narrative alternates the last year of her life as a duchess with the periods of her childhood that marked her personality. Her inclinations, her excessive imagination, and even the order she took of her birth in the long line of her siblings earned her an aura of mystery and strangeness. Turned into a wife, she will feel no less disoriented in a world full of extreme care, together with a man who is not what she appears to be and to whom she must urgently give an heir. Lucrezia is doomed to a deafening loneliness.

In the last months of her life, Lucrezia’s husband forces her to pose for his portrait, one that captures her essence, her lineage and her noble position; one more form of subjection that the young woman herself must endure. The ideas and twists of the court painter, the Duke’s corrections and Lucrezia’s resistance lead to the question of the device itself: what does a portrait portray?

The meanings encrypted in the attire the duchess wears when modeling unfold throughout the novel. O’Farrell obsessively looks at the real portrait –attributed to Agnolo Bronzino− to read in the colors and shapes the story that the sitter’s eyes could not tell.

Towards the end of the novel, when the scenes rush forward with determination, another sense of the very concept of portraiture opens up. Beyond the literalness of the pictorial object, this novel is configured as the representation of an oblique life, strewn with blind spots for those who live it. In short, it represents the destiny established for a girl of Renaissance nobility.

The married portrait. From Maggie O'Farrell. Editorial Libros de Asteroide. 400 pages. 2023

