Book Sales Struggle: A Novelist’s Experience as an Online Ride-Hailing Driver

a driving force for her next novel.

Despite the challenges and slow book sales, Da Tou Ma remains determined to continue her work as an online ride-hailing driver. Her unique approach to promoting her novels through driving has certainly captured the attention of many and added a new dimension to her writing career.

In addition to her experiences as a driver, she has gained insight into the world of online ride-hailing, uncovering the competitive nature of drivers and the strategies they use to secure lucrative airport orders.

As Da Tou Ma concludes her three-month “Ride-hailing Role Experience Plan,” she looks forward to using her newfound knowledge and adventures as inspiration for her next novel. Her determination and dedication to her craft serve as an inspiration to aspiring writers and online ride-hailing drivers alike. Despite the challenges she has faced, she remains committed to pursuing her passion for writing and sharing her stories with the world.

