A bookmaker bonus is the fastest way a non GamStop sportsbook can use to appear more attractive than the competition. With a good football bonus you are immediately off to a good start. On this page we will give you all the information you need to know about the bonuses and promotions offered by sports betting sites.

Bonus Types at Non GamStop Bookmakers

In the past, sports betting sites only offered one type of bonus which is the welcome bonus but now the situation is completely different as intense competition is pushing sports betting sites to offer no deposit bonuses, cashback bonus, mobile bonus and enhanced odds bonus Reload bonus, refer-a-friend bonus. We explain each of these variables to you below.

Deposit Bonus at Non GamStop Bookies

Deposit bonus is the most popular type on non GamStop sports betting sites. After making your deposit, you will receive a certain bonus amount. The amount of the reward depends on your deposit amount, the bonus percentage and the maximum reward limit. Usually the bonus percentage ranges from 10% to 100%. With a bonus percentage of, for example, 100% and a max bonus of € 100, you immediately receive €100 for a deposit of € 100, giving you a playing credit of €200.

You then need to place a certain amount of bets before converting the bonus money into real money and requesting a withdrawal. For example, if you have to wager 3x your deposit amount and 3x your bonus amount, this means in our example (3 x 100 + 3 x 100) = €600.

Free Bet Bonus

Another popular bonus variant is the free bet. Depending on a certain transaction, the bookmaker will give you a free bet. Usually you get a free bet after you place a first bet with your own money. Depending on the bookie bonus conditions you get a certain amount. This regardless of the outcome of your first bet. You can then wager your free bet within a certain amount of time and on a minimum odd after which the net profit is yours. The wagering value of the free bet itself is usually not paid out.

No Deposit Bonus at Non GamStop Sports Sites

Exactly as the name suggests, the no deposit bonus is a completely free reward that the bookmaker credit to the player’s account for a certain action, but it isn’t associated with a deposit. Thus, it is completely free of risks. You can use this bonus at your discretion. So, you can try out a bookmaker for free and also make a profit. Such promotions cost the bookmaker a lot of money and therefore the amounts are often limited to € 5 or € 10. In addition, you must meet certain wagering conditions before your bonus money becomes real money. In this way, the bookmaker builds in a bit of security. We personally prefer a bonus where you do have to make a deposit. The sports & football bonus conditions are then more favorable and the bonus amounts are also a lot higher.

Cashback Bonus

Cash back offers, also known as money back bonuses, are popular with gamblers. It removes the severity of the loss. Write a different ending to the story. Make gamblers more confident in themselves. These bonuses provide you with a great opportunity to recover a percentage of your losses again. This offer is beneficial for both recreational players as well as the experienced players.

Previously, there were some non GamStop bookmakers who returned your bet without you having to meet further bonus conditions. However, this has resulted in losses for the sports betting site. Therefore, non GamStop betting sites have set strict conditions for the use of cashback bonuses. If you win, your winnings are simply yours. And if you lose, you will often have to bet the refund several times before you can claim a payout. In our opinion, it makes perfect sense and is still a great betting bonus option!

Mobile Bonus

A mobile bonus, as the name suggests, is only valid if you make a registration, deposit or wager via a mobile device. This can be via your mobile phone or via a tablet. Bookmakers give mobile bonuses to encourage you to play even when you don’t have your computer or laptop to hand. The mobile bonus can consist of all the aforementioned and below variants. The only special thing is that you actually have to play with your mobile phone or tablet. Personally, we find this an interesting bonus. Nothing is more fun and easier than quickly placing a bet via your mobile and if you also receive a bonus, the party is complete.

Odds Boost Bonus

The odds boost bonus, also called enhanced odds bonus, is a bonus variant that is relatively new in the bookmaking world and is particularly interesting for the bettor who wants to make a big profit with a small bet. A bookmaker gives you the opportunity to bet a certain amount, often €1 – €10, on a bet with greatly increased odds.

Reload Bonus

The new deposit bonuses are aimed at loyal gamblers. You can get this bonus starting from your next deposit. Depending on the operator’s terms, this offer can be available daily or once a week. In this way, the bookmaker encourages you to keep playing with them as another attractive promotion is always waiting for you.

Refer-a-friend Bonus at Non GamStop Bookmakers

A friend bonus means that you receive a certain amount after which a friend of yours registers with a bookmaker using your referral’s link or entering your promo code.

