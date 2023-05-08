Home » Bookminers, a flash mob to give new life to books
Entertainment

Bookminers, a flash mob to give new life to books

by admin
Bookminers, a flash mob to give new life to books

Tsundoku. The Japanese term perfectly describes what many of us do: we buy books with the intention of reading them, but then there are too many and we end up accumulating them on bookcases, bedside tables and shelves at home.

But abandoned volumes and dusty pages are a real treasure and each of us can turn into a “book miner” to bring it back to light.

This is the invitation of the Bookminers, the initiative that promotes sustainable reading. How do you participate? Dig through the mounds in your bookshops to find the volume you would like to exchange with other bookminers during the La Stampa bookmob.

Come Sunday 21 May at 3 pm to the Book Fair, Sala Oro area of ​​the Oval Lingotto Fiere (stand u162/v169). We are waiting for you to discover together the value of circular reading.

See also  "Twin Stranger" cuts 5 episodes ahead of the finale, Ma Dezhong laughs at himself: cut out the movie version later-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China Hong Kong and Taiwan

You may also like

2023 ChinaJoy “Sci-FiCON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition” is...

Electric models in the field: finally the real...

Lottery today LIVE, results of the National and...

they fear water contamination in Plottier by birds...

Tibetan director Phamma Tseden died suddenly at the...

Jesús María tripled his municipal commons: how the...

Carlos Maslatón stoned Javier Milei: “Electoral disaster”

Young filmmakers welcome the Asian Games 2023 Youth...

“It looks like Mars”, a town hidden in...

Córdoba: a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy