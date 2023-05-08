Bookminers, a flash mob to give new life to books

Tsundoku. The Japanese term perfectly describes what many of us do: we buy books with the intention of reading them, but then there are too many and we end up accumulating them on bookcases, bedside tables and shelves at home.

But abandoned volumes and dusty pages are a real treasure and each of us can turn into a “book miner” to bring it back to light.

This is the invitation of the Bookminers, the initiative that promotes sustainable reading. How do you participate? Dig through the mounds in your bookshops to find the volume you would like to exchange with other bookminers during the La Stampa bookmob.

Come Sunday 21 May at 3 pm to the Book Fair, Sala Oro area of ​​the Oval Lingotto Fiere (stand u162/v169). We are waiting for you to discover together the value of circular reading.