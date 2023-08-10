Books, Milan the city that reads the most according to the Amazon ranking. Children’s texts are all the rage

Milan is confirmed for the eleventh consecutive year as the Italian city that reads the most in the ranking compiled by Amazon.it. Four new entries follow: Pavia, which settles in second place, while Siena closes the podium. In fourth position another Tuscan city: Pisa. In fifth place is Padua, which dates back to the eighth of 2022. Closing the top ten of the cities that read the most are Bologna, Cagliari, Florence, Rome and Turin.

And if Milanese and Cagliaritans prefer reading in digital format, Pavia and Sienese do not give up on printed paper. As for the genres most loved by Italian readers, the Amazon ranking reveals that this year children’s and young people’s books have depopulated, the most read by Milanese, Sienese, Bolognese, Cagliari, Roman and Turinese. This is followed by books on literature and literal studies, of which the inhabitants of Pavia are particularly passionate. In third place among the most read genres, books of the romantic genre. Then follow the thrillers and books on health and well-being, even if Pisans and Florentines are distinguished by a marked interest in economic issues. Manga, social sciences, biographies, medicine and technology and art, from cinema to music, close the top ten of the most read genres in Italy.

The most read book is ‘Spare. The Lesser?, the autobiography of Prince Harry. In second place ‘Give me a thousand kisses’ by Tillie Cole, the story of a boy and a girl united by a bond created in an instant and kept for a decade. Joël Dicker’s ‘The Alaska Sanders Case’ follows, the story of a shocking murder that took place in a quiet New Hampshire town. In fourth place is back ‘The Tearmaker’ by Erin Doom. Surprisingly, ‘The Science of Cleaning: The Chemistry of Detergent and Bleach, and Hoaxes on Bicarbonate’ by Dario Bressanini ranks fifth.