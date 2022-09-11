For over 20 years the Festivaletteratura has been appropriating the streets of Mantua. It fills the streets with meetings with international authors, colors the squares with themed presentations and embraces a curious and, above all, ever younger audience. After the Book Fair last October and the last edition in May, the phenomenon #BookTok arrives at the 21st edition of the Mantua kermesse, thanks also to the ‘real’ presence of some BookTokers. The young Valentina Ghetti, Martina Levanto and Megi Bulla told and shared with the virtual community of passionate readers exclusive contents and meetings with the protagonists – including a highly anticipated live with Zerocalcare -, making the public part of the Festival. «The wonderful thing that we have observed – declared Alessandro Grazioli, communication manager of the press office of Sellerio Editore – is that the participation of younger readers is now a constant. And it is a phenomenon that we cannot fail to link to TikTok ».

What is the Booktok phenomenon

With over 75 billion views globally and 1 billion in Italy for the hashtag #BookTokItalia, #BookTok confirms itself as a successful worldwide phenomenon that has united a community of passionate and neo-readers around a shared interest. Born spontaneously during the first lockdown of March 2020, it is the trend that marked the arrival and evolution of the passion for reading on the platform of young people par excellence. The repercussions on the market are now known: in fact, there are several books (classic or modern) that have climbed the rankings becoming best sellers thanks to the virality on TikTok.



Mantua’s booktokers

In Mantua, four booktokers narrated the events and program of the Festival through “video pills”, showed thousands of users the city with its streets animated by writers, brought the public behind the scenes and introduced their communities to the protagonists with exclusive interviews. “I tell the books I love on booktok, between trends and reviews,” he explained Valentina Ghetti, 25, teacher of Italian in middle school, with a community of 100 thousand people (@ book.addicted). «This year was my first experience at the festival and I must say it was love at first sight – added the creator -. The city is splendid, the organizing committee is extremely helpful and the events are really interesting ».

Per Martina Levato, 25, with a community of 200,000 people (@ levv97), TikTok is «a ‘safe place’ where all readers can feel free to express themselves». Together with Valentina at the Mantua kermesse, she said she was “enthusiastic” about the Festival: “Having the events scattered around the city makes the experience really pleasant, because, moving from one place to another, you can enjoy the beauty of the city of Mantua . I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of young people present at the festival, both as active participation during the events and as volunteers, which I also had the pleasure of involving in a video. Their great enthusiasm is certainly one of the things that have remained in my heart ».

Also for May Bulla, 27, with 218,000 followers on TikTok (@labibliotecadidaphne), «the Festivaletteratura was a discovery. Finding a wonderful city populated with events and workshops for young and old was unexpected. I loved discovering historic buildings animated by the surprised “ooohs” of the children in “The wild king and other fairy tales” and the genuine laughter following yet another quarrel between ZeroCalcare and Giacomo Bevilacqua. After a historical period in which the protagonist seemed to be only the health emergency, this whole life has been good for the hearts of many, I am convinced ».

The publishing houses present on the platform

As mentioned, the success of BookTok it attracted the attention and the desire to take part in the social conversation even from publishing houses and established writers. «TikTok is a tool like Facebook, Instagram and like others, it’s the newest one – comments Grazioli -. For us it is interesting because it is the space where the youngest speak to each other right now ». The effect on the market is «strange to analyze», Grazioli confesses, but «certainly the degree of participation with which they share the reading reaction has a stronger impact than elsewhere».

Sellerio is the publisher of A life like many others, which went viral also thanks to TikTok with thousands and thousands of shares. For this reason, on the platform “we met for a while – admits Grazioli -, then we tried to continue a dialogue with the readers”. Like Sellerio, Mondadori, Ippocampo, Neri Pozza, Bao Publishing, Star Comics, Minimum Fax, Iperborea, Sperling Kupfer, Il Battello a Vapore and Libraccio also share content on a daily basis to maintain a constant dialogue with readers. «The publisher is looking for an encounter with readers when he publishes – concludes Grazioli -. And as he meets them at fairs, he also meets them on Tiktok ».

The most discussed books in the #BookTok community

Among the most talked about books in the #BookTok community are the titles that can now be defined as “the classics of BookTok” such as Achilles’ songMadeline Miller, The last night of our lifeAdam Silvera and a life like many others, Hanya Yanagihara. For the genre of thrillers and thrillers they stand out How they kill good girls by Holly Jackson, whose videos can be found under the hashtag #agggtm and the timeless The truth about the Harry Quebert case by Joël Dicker, with 230 thousand views. Also appreciated the fantasy genre that with TikTok and its community has been rediscovered between classics and new releases such as Legenborn of Tracy Deonn e Once upon a time there was a broken heart by Stephanie Garber who are keeping BookTokers glued to their pages. Historical fantasy and at the same time coming-of-age novel, of which the release of the third volume is highly anticipated, are instead the two volumes of tetralogy The chronicles of the maple and the cherry tree by Camille Monceaux with over 900 thousand views. Romance and intertwining of love with Colleen Hoover’s It ends with us with over 1.3 billion views; The seven husbands by Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid with more than 5 million views and the car published As a soul ever by Rossana Soldano (35 million views). Among the classics, the famous yellow by Agatha Christie stand out Ten little Indians e The friend found by Fred Uhlman. The two novels, which respectively total 250 thousand views for the story written in 1939 and as many for the story part of the Return Trilogy, are often the subject of 24-hour reading competitions that users offer in-app. Protagonists of numerous videos are also the writings of the German naturalized American political scientist, philosopher and historian Hannah Arendt – the hashtag #HannahArendt has 1.4 million views.