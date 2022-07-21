Original title: Boom 3D latest 2022 version software installation package download sound enhancement software

Boom 3D is sound enhancement software for Windows and Mac systems. It comes with stunning 3D surround sound and works with all types of headphones. It also has a 31-band advanced equalizer and a variety of preset sound effects for an all-round music experience.

Boom 3D is a sound enhancement software and 3D surround music software. With innovative 3D virtual surround sound technology, Boom 3D redefines the way people listen to music, watch movies or play games on a computer or mobile device using headphones. The 3D Surround feature provides an option to check the audio from each speaker of the virtual surround sound system, and also lets the user adjust the LFE (subwoofer) gain and audio intensity. We touched the soul of our listeners with this sound enhancer that extracts every note and nuance from a normal stereo track or compressed audio and plays it as “feeling music”. With Boom 3D, it is designed to play media content in 3D surround effect on different types of headphones through media such as players, media or streaming services. You don’t need expensive headphones or other add-on surround sound enhancers to experience 3D surround music.

After downloading the app, double-click the Boom Setup file from the downloaded location. Follow the installation steps and enjoy Boom 3D. Make sure to select the desired output device (Control Panel->Sound->Select Output Audio).

Boom 3D function details:

Fantastic 3D Surround Sound

Preset 31 band equalizer

Boom 3D comes with an advanced equalizer that lets you calibrate the audio to match different genres of music by customizing presets or selecting pre-existing music presets so you can easily dial in the audio to suit your mood.

Supports multiple output device types

Meet the effects of different devices to achieve high-quality 3D surround sound effects

volume booster[仅限Mac]

Boom 3D for Mac is a system-level volume booster that safely increases device volume beyond the usual range for an intense and rich audio experience. The well-designed volume booster boosts your computer’s volume by processing the audio output, helping you spot subtle changes in your music.

advanced audio player

Boom 3D features a full-fledged advanced audio player. You can play locally stored songs with a Boom effect, while supporting the creation of playlists to organize your music collection, just like your personal music player app.

App volume controller[仅限Mac]

Do you want to mute some apps and increase the volume of others? Boom 3D can control the volume of individual apps, helping you to easily control the volume of each app.

20,000+ radio stations

Boom 3D is free to listen to over 20,000 local and international radio stations in 120 countries.

