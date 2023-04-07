“Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” premieres at the Berlinale. Alex Gibney’s two-part documentary about the rise and fall of Boris Becker is now starting on Apple TV+. With a laughing and a crying eye, Becker himself reviews the time.

Hardly any celebrity fate has interested and moved the Germans in recent years as that of tennis legend Boris Becker. What began in Leimen in the 1980s and developed into an unprecedented career came to an untimely end in a British prison. Of course, this is far from the end of Boris Becker, but it is that of an immaculate sports star. People had always gladly forgiven him for inglorious affairs, illegitimate children and other escapades, but as is well known, fun and friendship stop when it comes to money.

Filmmaker Alex Gibney takes a somewhat different, more casual and empathetic look at the phenomenon of Boris Becker than some of the articles in the past four years. “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” premiered at the Berlinale, at least the first of two parts was presented to the public there. The three-hour documentary is now running in two parts on Apple TV+.

Visibly battered protagonist

Boris Becker in a good mood at a press conference at the Berlinale. (Foto: IMAGO/snapshot)

The American Gibney shows the former tennis star more open and vulnerable than ever, but also from his humorous and charming side. And he shows what the process and the media hype around it made of Becker, after all, he met him for two interviews. One took place in 2019, another shortly before his conviction in April 2022, after which Becker – at least briefly – went to jail. You can see how he was doing during that time.

At the time, Becker was down and wondering, “What did I do to deserve this?”. This question has of course been adequately answered. But it’s the first thing that comes to mind in moments of self-doubt and self-pity. The fact is: the 55-year-old embezzled several millions in his insolvency proceedings. He was to serve two and a half years for it. In mid-December, however, he was surprisingly released after only 231 days and had to leave his adopted home of Great Britain, and has been living in Germany since then. Something that Becker couldn’t have guessed at the time the interview was filmed, and it keeps tears in his eyes at what might be ahead of him.

From McEnroe to Tiriac to Barbara Becker

It’s the low point of his career narrated by veteran Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker and tennis fan Gibney. And to illustrate the height of fall, he starts his story at the very beginning – with the rise of the ambitious teenager from Leimen to the pop star of the international tennis world. Numerous well-known and of course also aging companions or competitors such as John McEnroe, Michael Stich, Stefan Edberg and Björn Borg have their say. They talk about their respect for the career, the ability and the ambition of the German, but also tease about this and that peculiarity. While Borg draws parallels to his own life, McEnroe recalls the coughing fits Becker faked to throw his opponent off balance.

Director Alex Gibney. (Photo: Andrew Brucker)

Of course, another man should not be missing when it comes to Boris Becker’s career: his former coach and mentor Ion Tiriac, now a proud 83 years old. Initially he took care of his protégé’s finances, Becker’s task was training and winning. With fatal consequences, because at some point Becker completely lost touch with money. In combination with the gambler gene that characterizes him and catapulted him to the top of the world rankings, this now brought him down.

Alex Gibney not only conducted various interviews, but also collected a lot of footage about Boris Becker. Be it his most important matches, which he devotes a lot of space to, or even old interviews with a mischievous and lanky young redhead. In them he keeps saying things that, in hindsight, are already an indication that something is threatening to go wrong here.

Dizzy on the tennis court

Becker speaks for the first time in “Boom! Boom!” Incidentally, also about the sleeping pill addiction that he struggled with for quite a while during his career. “In 1987 I couldn’t handle the pressure of constantly having to deliver and win.” According to his own statement, he traveled from tournament to tournament, suffered constantly from jet lag and could no longer switch off, let alone sleep. “After two long years I was exhausted.” He finally got sleeping pills from a doctor. He doesn’t want to have guessed how addictive they were. Only a lost match in 1990, which he “played completely dazed”, led to a rethink. So he then threw the pill out of the window, he says, although his ex-wife Barbara remembers it differently.

She also lets Gibney speak: “Drugs were always the devil for me. I never understood why Boris took the pills either” and adds: “I just knew that he didn’t really want it, so I flushed it down the toilet down.” Years later than Boris Becker claimed. Now she asks the camera: “Is he telling the story differently?”

At one point or another, tennis and Becker fan Gibney is perhaps a little too thick musically and stylizes the Leimener as a pure hero. However, the documentary is not a smoothly polished image film, because Gibney does not conceal the negative sides of Becker, does not sugarcoat anything.

“Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” is the portrait of one of the most exciting athletes of the past century, which also asks critical questions, some of which Becker answers himself and thus puts him in a sympathetic light.

“Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” will be available on Apple TV+ on April 7th.