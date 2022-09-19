With SS23, BORAAKSU presents an anachronistic dreamland inspired by the work of occult artist and author Henry Darger, and the fantasy of Marcel Dzama. SS23 explores the relationship between innocence and inversion, conveying and adhering to the code between delicacy and fortitude. BORAAKSU takes Henry Darger’s Unreal Country as the keynote for the season, juxtaposing his signature playful style and sophisticated tailoring with the work’s utterly dark worldview.

BORA AKSU 23SS LONDON FASHION WEEK

BORA AKSU 23SS LONDON FASHION WEEK

As with previous collections, femininity and the female experience are at the heart of BORAAKSU’s creative process. In SS23, Henry Darger’s “Vivian Girl” takes center stage as the heroine of a violent world. The centrality of innocence and childhood carried over from Henry Darger’s work to the collection itself, allowing BORAAKSU to further explore the ideas of escapism and folklore introduced in previous seasons. The work of Marcel Dzama plays an equally important role in this season, especially in the main color that expresses the joy of maturity.

BORA AKSU 23SS LONDON FASHION WEEK

BORA AKSU 23SS LONDON FASHION WEEK

Visually, motifs of bats, polka dots, horns and millinery adorn the collection, each of which is drawn from the work of Henry Darger and Marcel Dzama, and each symbolizes an aspect of female maturity: from childhood Pleasure, trauma to adolescence, and male effects in adulthood. The main palette of the collection is also inspired by the work of these artists; a bold, natural navy blue drawn from Marcel Dzama’s illustrations, Henry Darger’s lost childhood story is expressed in cream tones and soft pink tones.

See also Magic Sleep Technology X Universal Music uses music to make people fall asleep at the speed of light. A sleep aid artifact was born. BORA AKSU 23SS LONDON FASHION WEEK

BORA AKSU 23SS LONDON FASHION WEEK

BORA AKSU 23SS LONDON FASHION WEEK

Through SS23, BORAAKSU 23SS once again takes us into the experience of women, from innocence to depravity and growth, which is a celebration and tribute to the strength and fragility of innocence itself.