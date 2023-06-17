Borges left us a daunting task, enough to work for 300 years

Alejandro Vaccaro began to read Jorge Luis Borges in the 1970s, contradicting the mandate of cultural spheres linked to Peronism, where the author of El Aleph he was treated as a sepoy and “gorilla” writer. The initial attraction became a passion that has occupied him for more than 40 years: investigating the life of the most decisive figure in Argentine literature and the plot that this existence makes with his work.

Su monumental Borges, life and literature (Edhasa) is an inescapable reference work. The original edition was close to 800 pages. Now, Emecé Editores has published a slightly more concise version of that sort of Borgean encyclopedia, but one that provides new research.

President of the El Libro Foundation and head of the Argentine Society of Writers (Sade), Vaccaro believes that Borges is an infinite task. Or that it could take centuries.

Parallel to reading, traveling and researching, Vaccaro became a tireless collector of Borges’ memories and books, which, after decades of research, allowed him to form a collection of around 30,000 pieces. Together with manuscripts and letters that were in the hands of the businessman and philanthropist Alejandro Roemmers, the collection was donated to the national State.

a different

–When did your relationship with the work of Borges begin?

–Starting in the ’70s, I was a voracious reader. I was part of a group of friends who read a lot, and one day a book by Borges came into my hands. When I read it, I felt that I was in front of a different writer. What he proposed literary was very different from what we had been reading. There I became a reader, let’s say, consistent of Borges. the book was Brody’s report.

–In the Peronist militancy circles that you frequented, Borges was a bad word. Did he read it a little on the sly?

–Not secretly, but it is true that if I went to a political meeting with a Borges book, they would cut me off. They told me: Take it with that old reactionary. What happens is that Borges was not only anti-Peronist, but when he returned to democracy, in 1983, he began to make irritating statements. Like that “democracy is an abuse of statistics.” There was also a current of opinion, wrong in my opinion, which held that Borges was an English writer, foreignizing. He had a bad press in certain areas.

– How had Borges’s view of Peronism, or his ironies on democracy, been formed?

–In the first place, I think there was a family issue. Her mother was markedly anti-Peronist. He lived with her mother for most of his life. On the other hand, the literary group of which Borges was a part, the South group, where Victoria Ocampo was, were right-wing writers. They hated Peronism and thought that it was the greatest evil that could happen to the country. And there is another thing to say. At the time of the dictatorship, Borges lived in total misinformation. Likewise, the media did not reflect reality. But he didn’t read newspapers, he didn’t listen to the radio, he didn’t watch television. He had no contact with any type of media. So he lived a little abstracted from the world.

–Borges later changed that position…

–Yes, of course, that is notorious and it is documented. In 1980 the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo went to see him, they told him what was really happening, and he became aware there. In fact, in March 1981, when the first request that he claimed for the disappeared came out, Borges signed it. And something like that had to be signed in those years. It was risky.

All or nothing

–From the start, did you conceive such an exhaustive biography?

–When one starts a job of this nature, there are certain issues that are difficult to measure. I myself was surprised that the book was so voluminous. But, well, from the investigations, a lot of information is obtained, and sometimes the most difficult thing on this path is not so much to put in as to take out. This is a life’s work. I started working at Borges more than 40 years ago. And I realized that there was a lot to do, to investigate. I was the first Borges biographer to investigate. It is not a merit. I say this in relation to the procedure. For example, the first thing I did was get a birth certificate and that’s when I found out that his name wasn’t Luis. He had been registered as Jorge Francisco Isidoro. The name Luis was obtained legally in 1938, when he made the succession trial for the death of his father. I researched everything. I read the war reports of the battles in which his grandparents and his great-grandfather, Colonel Suárez, participated. I did a thorough job.

–Did you never seek to meet Borges?

No, there was no reason for me to face him. I was very young. And at that moment I didn’t have many questions to ask him. Today perhaps I would ask you some questions. At that time I was missing a lot to be attractive to him. Borges was looking for interlocutors who were up to his standards, and at that time I would have been a cholulo. Today he would encourage me to have a talk with him. He would ask him questions regarding his work, why he made certain decisions.

–What makes this new edition of “Life and Literature” different from the previous one?

–In this new edition, the number of pages is smaller. But many things are incorporated. At the beginning of this century, there was a small explosion in relation to Borges. Manuscripts, unpublished texts, began to appear. In other words, I kept finding things that weren’t known before. In fact, I have a lot of unpublished Borges material. I believe this is a definitive edition.

-But his interest has not exhausted…

-No, quite the opposite. When Thomas Carlyle wrote his biography of Frederick the Great, as he progressed in his research, he lost interest in the character. The opposite happens to me. The more I read, study and analyze, the more interest Borges arouses in me. He never ceases to amaze me daily with what I find. Borges is a writer who left us a daunting task, enough to work for 300 years.

Collection Borges

–When did you start collecting? Was it something that developed from your research?

-That happened unintentionally. At the end of the 1970s I was already reading Borges and I went to a bookstore in Spain, the Fernández Blanco bookstore, and there the owner told me that there were three books that Borges had not wanted to republish: Inquiries, The size of my hope y The language of the argentines. That caught my attention, I wondered if there were secret keys in those books. How could it be that a writer of the stature of Borges denied paternity to three books from his youth, from the ’20s? I got those books, after a while, and entered that world of the antiquarian bookseller, the second-hand bookstores. And I began to be visible as a buyer of things. It was a time when the prices of those books were accessible. Not like now, when any Borges writing is worth three or four thousand dollars. Thus, I involuntarily entered a path that led to the collection that was put together. There are books, magazines, manuscripts, documents, photos, objects. It is very bulky. Newspaper clippings, for example, are very important because of the information they provide.

–You treasure unprecedented. Do you think they could be published?

–To think, I thought, what I’m not sure about is whether they should be published. There are unpublished poems from 1918 or 1919, by a young Borges. I don’t know if that should be published, I think rather not. It seems to me that it should not enter the commercial circuit, but it seems valuable to me to make it available to scholars, exegetes, and people interested in delving into the work.

–Will the collection finally have a destination for public use or consultation?

–The collection was donated and the idea is that it go to the former National Library, at 564 México Street, where building reforms are being carried out to contain it. It is a collection that takes up a lot of space and special care must be given to it.

–At the time, María Kodama, Borges’s widow, denounced that the collection included stolen pieces…

‘First of all, it’s not the widow. Borges’s marriage to Kodama is fake. Absolute nullity. Borges was married to Elsa Elena Astete Millán, and was unable to remarry because he was separated, but not divorced. The divorce law is from 1987, after the death of Borges. Kodama was the probate heir to the rights to the work. Regarding the complaint… I always had problems with it. Over the years, I’ve done a lot of shows, I’ve given opinions, I’ve published books. What happens is that biographers are very annoying to the family, especially when they lie or want to hide things. And I have no interest in hiding anything. Hence that false claim that there were stolen items in the collection. Alejandro Roemmers met with her. And he said: “Well, if there are things stolen, tell us what they are and we’ll give them to you.” It is a donation to the State. It is obvious that there is no economic interest. She was never able to tell us what the stolen parts were. That complaint was made to hurt.

chaos and opportunity

–Were you surprised by what happened recently, after the death of María Kodama, in relation to the non-existence of a will and the fact that the patrimonial legacy and the rights of the work could remain in the hands of the heiress’s nephews?

–I think it is part of a style, that of having carried out an almost crazy persecution of those who published something. This is the case of Pablo Katchadjian, who had a criminal trial! by The fattened Aleph. Fortunately, in Argentina the death penalty does not apply, because otherwise Katchadjian would have been hanged if he lost that trial. A person who puts the emphasis on being in litigation all day, and one day leaves everything to the good of God…

– Do you think there was improvision on Kodama’s part?

I have no doubts, and I don’t believe it. Anyone who analyzes the situation believes it. When one reaches a certain age, he has to calculate that one can die. If one does not have forced heirs, it is essential to make a will.

–What should be done in your opinion with the work of Borges?

– The patrimonial thing to me does not interest me. The only thing that matters to me is that Borges’s work, which is very poorly edited, can be edited in a better way. And this is not the responsibility of the Random House editors, but rather the responsibility of the writers or the heirs, as in this case. Borges’s work is poorly edited. So, what needs to be done now is to have a debate on how the work should be edited.

–What do you mean when you say it’s poorly edited? Can you give an example?

I can give a lot. Poems, dedications have been suppressed. Volume 4 of the Complete works it’s a pastiche It is not understood what they wanted to do. They gathered several books and put them in there. It makes no chronological, aesthetic, or thematic sense. That is putting things inside an atom. Borges deserves another treatment. He is a complex writer at this point. He modified his work throughout his life. which version of Buenos Aires Fervor Should we publish, the one from 1923 or the one from 1979? These are decisions that have to be made, and I think specialists should intervene. One day, I don’t know, they’re going to have a kilo of milanesas that Borges bought and they’re going to do volume 5.

Can you imagine a committee of experts to work on the work?

-Would be ideal.

– Do you think that, despite the uncertainty about the destination of the rights, the chance of better editions could open up?

–Yes, I think there is a chance, there is another scenario. Before it was impossible, now there is a possibility. I hope it happens

Borges, life and literature. Alexander Vaccaro. Emecé Publishers.