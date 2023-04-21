Boric announced the creation of a state company for the exploitation of lithium in Chile

The Chilean President, Gabriel Boricannounced this Thursday the creation of a public-private association for the exploitation of lithiumof which the country is the second largest producer in the world, with the aim that the State accompanies and intervenes in the entire production process of the mineral.

“We will do the exploration, exploitation and value addition effort based on the principle of virtuous public-private collaboration,” said Boric, in a national chain message in which he also announced the submission to Congress of a project Of law to create the National Lithium Company.

In his presentation, the President announced five axes, including the creation of the National Lithium Company and private participation in new developments. In addition, the State will have majority participation in the strategic projects, according to the newspaper La Tercera.

The company Codelco (National Copper Corporation) must seek an agreement with the current operators of the Salar de Atacama, the largest Chilean deposit, especially with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), whose contract expires in 2030, Boric recalled.

“An anticipated participation of the State in the Atacama salt flat will be the result of an agreement with those who currently have the rights to exploit the lithium,” he said.

During his speech, the trans-Andean president maintained that “our challenge is that our country become the world‘s leading lithium producerthus increasing its wealth and development, distributing it fairly, while protecting the biodiversity of the salt flats”.

The five axes presented by Boric

As explained by the President of Chile, the five axes include the creation of the National Lithium Company, whose bill that creates it will be sent in the second semester; an effort to explore, exploit and add value with private collaboration; progress towards new lithium extraction technologies that minimize its impact on the salt flats; the participation of the communities surrounding the sites and the generation of value-added products.

Source: Telam

