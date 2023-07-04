Home » Boris Becker’s wife Sharlely: I took drugs to forget Boris! | Entertainment
She was the woman who gave the great Boris Becker (55) a second heart chance and then was bitterly disappointed by him again …

The Dutchwoman has already told BILD what exactly the model Sharlely Becker (47) thinks about the Wimbledon hero (55) today.

In the upcoming documentary of the British streaming service ITVX, Sharlely Becker now tells how hard she hit the moments when the tennis star left her in 2008 for the younger Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (40).

Find out with BILDplus how Sharlely threw herself into a drug frenzy!

