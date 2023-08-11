Boris – Ibitsu 2023 – HeavyPop.at

von Oliver

am 9. August 2023

in Single

Boris donate to the anniversary of Akuma No Uta a really successful new recording of Ibitsu – with reversed roles of an extended cast, which of course still cannot escape the shadow of the perfect original.

„This year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of our album “Akuma no Uta”. To commemorate the occasion, we will release a new recording of „Ibitsu“ from the album. The download is free, so please listen to it as much as possible along with the original album. Thank you for your strong support for us over the years.” say Boriswhich alone create differences to the original through the cast, in that Atsuo is positioned in the role of the frontman taking over the vocals from Takeshi (who contributes bass and backing vocals here) (which, however, without being informed about this fact, is only conditional must hear), while Muchio as drummer makes Boris into a quartet (which since the tours after No but more or less corresponds to the live outfit of the band).

Ibitsu against this background, remains fundamentally close to its origins in 2023, but the sound has of course changed noticeably in this respect.

The number is now more accentuated – so noticeably this time – produced, the more dominant bass far more concise and the guitar pushed more differentiated into the background (in the last third Wata is of course allowed to let the amplifiers howl!) by a mangy, meaner out of the Merzbow-Garage to install a roaring noise background that rumbles and bases a wonderfully poisonous attitude under the still biting piece.

It’s true that the wildly rumbling excess of the bridge or the oversteering mania of the finale alone can never top the animal intensity of the bumpy, perfect original, so ordered in the bile, but the approach to this non-essential, but even less redundant update makes it with a lot of fire under the hood really really keen.

“Akuma no Uta” 20th Anniversary single “Ibitsu” Re-Recording 2023 by Boris

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

