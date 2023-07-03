Boris & Uniform – Bright New Disease

by Oliver on July 3, 2023 in Album

The songs from Bright New Disease are not called in vain No or Not Surprised: Boris and Uniform finally take the 2020 mad album of the Japanese institution as the basis for their cooperation, which rarely breaks out of expectations – but the metal cannot always be bundled into compact attacks.

Arrived in long online correspondence since the pandemic, it is probably no wonder that long stretches, and especially the initial phase of Bright New Diseaselike a, through the contribution of Uniform seems only a moderately phase-shifted, later-born twin of the template that hasn’t thrown off a World Tour: alone, yes No as a mangy symbiosis of grind and hardcore with a rehearsal room attitude that falls harshly on top of each other, goes without hesitation as a belated title song No through.

In You Are the Beginning the Tokyo/New York axis similarly screams catharsis over a doomy hardcore riff, thrashing the noise rock to howling strings while the stomp on the gas pedal gallops to thrash. And Weaponized Grief roars over dissonant feedback cacophonies, meanwhile the team like later in the heavy solo Endless Death Agony again and again manic gen Pig Destroyer– starts to rush away along with a D-beat: aggressive, short valves with lots of energy and sweaty pit punching power – but in the context of the two combos involved (and especially with No as a yardstick) also giving a “only” damn solid (because not harmless, but relatively risk-free – ruthless, but not radical) impression that presses on the tube; hardly surprising, in a way.

More fascinating are the songs on the record that the finale is about Not Surprised (as a sluggish, sludgy doom-drone from feedback hell and a chasteningly sluggish martyrdom that outlines an epic resolution, rooted in its destructive vein, over the abyss of dystopian terror in retrofuturism) to a certain extent draws a loop looking to the horizon: those moments , in which Boris further away from Noand therefore more interactive with the virtues of Uniform communicate to act like a catalyst.

The Look Is a Flame is such a spooky, avant-garde contemplation dangling in the noise ambient, a damned reveling network of structurally open facets that castigate the melody, meanwhile The Sinners of Hell as a cultic temple drone pulsing in slow motion over the gloom from Synth’s direction Altar breathes deeply.

Even more idiosyncratic in eclecticism: Narcotic Shadow as a dark neon apocalypse rhythm of the 80s darkwave (quasi as if Carpenter Brut Wolves invited to noise rock?) as well as the relaxed dancing over his amplifier sea with handclaps A Man From the Earth (quasi a sedative industrial shoegaze party music for misanthropes?).

Even more so than in the synergy of the joint demolitions, which are as frontal as they are brute Boris and Uniform in these deeply impacting, wonderfully textured explorations of the frontier (without really breaking new ground) there is a cooperative harmony that suggests that the performance limits of this collaboration are at Bright New Disease have not yet been reached.

Bright New Disease von Boris & Uniform

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

