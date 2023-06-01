Bose sound moves the time at home, enjoy the uplifting atmosphere

Putting on a garment that inspires inner joy and upliftment, you will feel the change from the inside out, and your mood will burst into a brilliant light. This is the “sense of uplift” that clothing brings to you. Nowadays, the concept of “pleasure yourself” is becoming more and more popular, and people pay more attention to the “uplifting” state from the inside out. Bose home entertainment speakers 850 and 550 take home entertainment to a whole new level, creating a sense of “uplifting” living atmosphere.

Audio-visual immersion experience creates entertainment atmosphere

Bose home entertainment speakers 850 and 550 create an immersive sound field with superior spatial acoustics and Dolby Atmos. Watching a football game in your spare time, the sound penetrates the space, and every detail is clearly discernible, the cheers of the audience, the breathing of the players, and the green field full of vitality and tension.

Create your own “Healing Sound Station”

With SimpleSyncTM technology, Bose home entertainment speakers make it possible to personalize the home space. Lightly turn on the Bose home entertainment speakers, curl up on the comfortable and soft sofa, open a movie or TV series, let yourself go, and be wrapped in a shocking audio-visual immersive environment , make a date with yourself, let the sound heal, and bring a sense of relaxation and joy to the tired body and mind.

Sophisticated and elegant design adds color to life

The small, compact form factor of Bose home entertainment speakers has been carefully designed without adding extra height, while still packing enough drivers to ensure sound quality is not compromised by the small size. Whether your home is modern minimalist or classic retro, Bose home entertainment speakers with low-profile, versatile shapes fit perfectly.

Two options to adapt to various spaces

In addition to the 850 model, Bose home entertainment speakers also provide the 550 model to suit different household space requirements, allowing you to enjoy an immersive sound experience at home. Whether it is a living room, study or bedroom, you can find a suitable combination to create a “custom-level” sound field for the home space.

The Bose home entertainment speakers 850 and 550 create a home entertainment experience that immerses you in an “uplifting” living atmosphere with a powerful soundstage, personalized settings, and sophisticated design.