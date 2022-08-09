The brand rejuvenation action started in early 2022 has achieved remarkable success, thus clarifying the new brand attitude, that is, inspiring and inspiring everyone to bravely become their own BOSS and live a self-directed life. In the new season, the brand joins hands with a diverse lineup of stars to explore this new attitude from a deeper level.

The advertising blockbuster will present meaningful and themed stories to the audience and reach the BOSS community. Celebrities put themselves in the spotlight and tell stories of self-domination. TikTok’s new creative talent Khaby Lame, Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini, German track and field star Alica Schmidt and British boxer Anthony Joshua appeared together. These brand image spokespersons have appeared in the brand rejuvenation campaign advertising blockbuster in January this year, and have reached a strategic partnership with BOSS to jointly design a capsule series. Legendary British supermodel Naomi Campbell joins the blockbuster lineup for the first time. American supermodel Kendall Jenner, world-renowned American rapper Future and South Korean singer and actor Lee Min Ho also discussed what makes a BOSS character from a personal perspective, adding more starlight to the dazzling star lineup.

The three rooms in the blockbuster feature the brand’s signature black, camel and white. In each room, the protagonists are in their own unique world. These rooms remind us that when one door closes, another opens. The road to daring to be the boss and self-mastery is not an unobstructed straight line, but it is full of trials and ups and downs – and hope and growth are always waiting on the other side. Through the porch, we understand the true meaning of life more thoroughly.

The new season advertising blockbuster continues the momentum of brand renewal, helping HUGO BOSS Group rely on the CLAIM 5 strategy launched last year to enhance its brand awareness more comprehensively.

