Boston could not complete the comeback and Miami Heat advanced to the NBA finals

Miami Heat surpassed tonight as a visitor to Boston Celtics in the seventh game for 103 a 84 and stayed with the Eastern Conference. Now he will face Denver Nuggets in the NBA finals.

At the TD Garden, the whole of the state of Florida delivered a display of character that allowed him to get ahead in the decisive duel after three consecutive losses that they had questioned their access to the instance for the title after obtaining a 3-0 at the start of the tie.

In this way, the champion ring will be defined between Miami y Denver Nuggetswinner of the Western Conference, after clearly sweeping Los Angeles Lakers, 4-0. The series will begin this Thursday at the Ball Arena in Denver.

the eave Jimmy Butler once again became the main scoring path for the winning team, with a balance of 28 so many (9-21 in doubles, 3-7 in triples, 1-2 in free throws), 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in the 42 minutes he was on the court. The intervention of the power wing was also valuable Caleb Martin, who got 26 units9 rebounds and 3 goal passes.





In the Celtics, who could not make a match in front of their audience unprecedented featthe perimeter fulfilled an acceptable task Derrick White, the hero of the sixth game, which ended with a record of 18 points (3-3 in doubles, 2-9 in triples, 6-7 in free throws) and 2 rebounds. Besides, Jaylen Brown It ended with a 19-point roster, 8 rebounds and 5 goal passes.

Miami found during the day the patience and balance that he did not have last weekend at the Kaseya Center. With an oiled circulation and a 50 percent efficiency (14 of 28 in triples) in shots from three, the visiting team always assumed control of the match.

Boston, who missed the outside shot (9 of 42 in triples), He was barely able to close the gap at the end of the third set, when he was ten points behind (66-76). But the beginning of the last segment showed a sprint 7-0 favorable to the visiting cast (66-83), which definitively straightened the course of the game.



