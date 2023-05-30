Home » Boston could not complete the comeback and Miami Heat advanced to the NBA finals
Entertainment

Boston could not complete the comeback and Miami Heat advanced to the NBA finals

by admin
Boston could not complete the comeback and Miami Heat advanced to the NBA finals

Miami Heat surpassed tonight as a visitor to Boston Celtics in the seventh game for 103 a 84 and stayed with the Eastern Conference. Now he will face Denver Nuggets in the NBA finals.

At the TD Garden, the whole of the state of Florida delivered a display of character that allowed him to get ahead in the decisive duel after three consecutive losses that they had questioned their access to the instance for the title after obtaining a 3-0 at the start of the tie.

In this way, the champion ring will be defined between Miami y Denver Nuggetswinner of the Western Conference, after clearly sweeping Los Angeles Lakers, 4-0. The series will begin this Thursday at the Ball Arena in Denver.

the eave Jimmy Butler once again became the main scoring path for the winning team, with a balance of 28 so many (9-21 in doubles, 3-7 in triples, 1-2 in free throws), 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in the 42 minutes he was on the court. The intervention of the power wing was also valuable Caleb Martin, who got 26 units9 rebounds and 3 goal passes.


In the Celtics, who could not make a match in front of their audience unprecedented featthe perimeter fulfilled an acceptable task Derrick White, the hero of the sixth game, which ended with a record of 18 points (3-3 in doubles, 2-9 in triples, 6-7 in free throws) and 2 rebounds. Besides, Jaylen Brown It ended with a 19-point roster, 8 rebounds and 5 goal passes.

See also  Yitang Service Apartment | Oriental Aesthetic Space, Encounter the Beauty of Life~ - Hotel Information- News

Miami found during the day the patience and balance that he did not have last weekend at the Kaseya Center. With an oiled circulation and a 50 percent efficiency (14 of 28 in triples) in shots from three, the visiting team always assumed control of the match.

Boston, who missed the outside shot (9 of 42 in triples), He was barely able to close the gap at the end of the third set, when he was ten points behind (66-76). But the beginning of the last segment showed a sprint 7-0 favorable to the visiting cast (66-83), which definitively straightened the course of the game.


Supporting quality journalism is essential to maintain an informed society and build a solid democracy.

I want to subscribe

You may also like

The art of the Rossettis between painting and...

Massa and Kirchner tour in China: energy, mining,...

Rosemary, garlic and lemon fainá

Ryan Reynolds Banned From ‘Improv’ While Filming ‘Deadpool...

Typhoon Mawar lashes eastern Taiwan and northern Philippines...

Food delivery is incorporated into the Argentine Food...

As many as 100,000 people gathered outside Miriam...

Judge hits 2 home runs as Yankees beat...

FERRAGAMO Officially Announces Boy Group NCT Member Jeno...

Bomb threat: who is the flight attendant that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy