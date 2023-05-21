Both dramas will premiere on the 17th of next month (June)! Lee Junho & Yoona JTBC “King the Land” VS Shin Hye Sun & Ahn Bo Hyun tvN “Please Advice This Life”

korean drama



I am looking forward to both works! Have you decided which one to watch first?

Weekend dramas are highly competitive, and next month (June) a new schedule will start on the 17th, with JTBC’s “King the Land” playing against tvN’s “This Life Please Advice”.

▲‎”King the Land”‎: starring Lee Junho, Yoona, etc.

It is a romantic comedy about the chaebol heir “Gu Won” who can’t stand the fake smile, and the employee “Cheon Sarang” who keeps smiling even if he doesn’t want to smile because of his professional relationship, and they can really laugh together.

(Source: [email protected])

Li Junhao plays “Koo Won”, the head of the King’s Hotel. He is talented and intelligent, has an innate leadership style, has outstanding abilities and is full of charm, but has zero love cells. In order to find the memory of his mother, he became the head of the hotel, and met Qian Sharon, a staff member who was completely opposite to him. He couldn’t stand the fake smile, and he couldn’t get along with this woman, and often had conflicts.

(Source: [email protected])

Run’e plays the role of “Qian Sharon”, an excellent employee of the King’s Hotel. The fond memories of her childhood make her devote herself to her work, and her goal is to provide perfect service to customers with a cheerful smile. All the way from the grassroots staff relying on their strength to continuously promote to the legendary figure serving VVIP, becoming a hotel manager with a beautiful smile and excellent ability, dreaming of bringing happy memories to the guests with his perfect service, but after meeting Gu Yuan Things were going very badly.

▲”Please give me more advice in this life”‎: starring Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Pu-hyun, etc.

Adapted from the highly popular webtoon of the same name, it describes the reckless reincarnation romance of “Pan Zhiyin”, who has the memory of her previous life and started her nineteenth life, must meet “Wen Ruixia”.

(Source: [email protected]_drama)

Shin Hye-sun plays “Pan Zhiyin”, a capable career woman who has become a highly anticipated talent by virtue of her memories and experiences from her previous life. However, all she cares about is the reunion with Wen Ruixia, and her biggest competitor is her previous self “Yin Zhuyuan”.

(Source: [email protected]_drama)

An Puxian plays “Wen Ruixia”, who suffered serious psychological trauma due to the death of her first love Yin Zhuyuan in a childhood car accident. Over the years, as long as this psychological trauma is triggered, some symptoms will appear. In addition, in order to get closer to the characters in the original work, An Puxian lost 8 kilograms for the play.

