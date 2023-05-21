Home » Both dramas will premiere on the 17th of next month (June)! Lee Junho & Yoona JTBC “King the Land” VS Shin Hye Sun & Ahn Bo Hyun tvN “Please Advice This Life”
Entertainment

Both dramas will premiere on the 17th of next month (June)! Lee Junho & Yoona JTBC “King the Land” VS Shin Hye Sun & Ahn Bo Hyun tvN “Please Advice This Life”

by admin

korean drama

Hui
2023-05-21T10:43:00+08:00

I am looking forward to both works! Have you decided which one to watch first?

Weekend dramas are highly competitive, and next month (June) a new schedule will start on the 17th, with JTBC’s “King the Land” playing against tvN’s “This Life Please Advice”.

advertise

▲‎”King the Land”‎: starring Lee Junho, Yoona, etc.

It is a romantic comedy about the chaebol heir “Gu Won” who can’t stand the fake smile, and the employee “Cheon Sarang” who keeps smiling even if he doesn’t want to smile because of his professional relationship, and they can really laugh together.

(Source: [email protected])

Li Junhao plays “Koo Won”, the head of the King’s Hotel. He is talented and intelligent, has an innate leadership style, has outstanding abilities and is full of charm, but has zero love cells. In order to find the memory of his mother, he became the head of the hotel, and met Qian Sharon, a staff member who was completely opposite to him. He couldn’t stand the fake smile, and he couldn’t get along with this woman, and often had conflicts.

(Source: [email protected])

Run’e plays the role of “Qian Sharon”, an excellent employee of the King’s Hotel. The fond memories of her childhood make her devote herself to her work, and her goal is to provide perfect service to customers with a cheerful smile. All the way from the grassroots staff relying on their strength to continuously promote to the legendary figure serving VVIP, becoming a hotel manager with a beautiful smile and excellent ability, dreaming of bringing happy memories to the guests with his perfect service, but after meeting Gu Yuan Things were going very badly.

See also  Breaking the routine with artistic energy vollgas x Keith Harlem joint energy drink "confession can" surprise listing jqknews

▲”Please give me more advice in this life”‎: starring Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Pu-hyun, etc.

Adapted from the highly popular webtoon of the same name, it describes the reckless reincarnation romance of “Pan Zhiyin”, who has the memory of her previous life and started her nineteenth life, must meet “Wen Ruixia”.

(Source: [email protected]_drama)

Shin Hye-sun plays “Pan Zhiyin”, a capable career woman who has become a highly anticipated talent by virtue of her memories and experiences from her previous life. However, all she cares about is the reunion with Wen Ruixia, and her biggest competitor is her previous self “Yin Zhuyuan”.

(Source: [email protected]_drama)

An Puxian plays “Wen Ruixia”, who suffered serious psychological trauma due to the death of her first love Yin Zhuyuan in a childhood car accident. Over the years, as long as this psychological trauma is triggered, some symptoms will appear. In addition, in order to get closer to the characters in the original work, An Puxian lost 8 kilograms for the play.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

related news

further reading

You may also like

Dan Croll releases music video for ‘Fools’ |...

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing was soured by “clamshell...

Tigres gives a bell, eliminates its archrival Monterrey...

“Without Lábaque you can’t and with him alone...

The verdict of a popular jury left a...

International Tea Day: benefits and origin of the...

Director Xin Shuang of the suspense drama “The...

Batista, second to Cositorto and vice president of...

They planted 5,000 araucarias to restore a burned...

With his 4th hit, Judge gives the Yankees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy